Dry spell hits: Cebuanos urged to save water

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To address the impact of drought or het hot season, people are urged to save water.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said that 30 million liters of water production have been lost during the dry spell, affecting water facilities in Cebu City, as confirmed earlier by MCWD Chairman, Lawyer Jose Daluz III.

READ: El Niño to persist until May, Cebu must brace for dry spell

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration stationed (Pagasa) in Mactan said in their El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Advisory No. 9, El Niño will likely persist until March-April-May 2024 season with a transition to ENSO-neutral in April-May-June 2024 season.

While recent reports said that the impact of El Niño has weakened, it still can be felt in various parts of the country.

According to a forecast shared on Pagasa Mactan’s Facebook page last Sunday, Cebu is likely to face a dry spell by the end of March. Subsequently, Cebu is expected to enter the drought season by the end of April and May.

Daluz urged the public especially the residents in Cebu City to “save water.”

“Og naay panahon nga kusog-kusog ang tubig o agas, [maayo] nga magbutang sila’g mga balde so that in times nga way tubig naa sila’y makuha nga tubig. Magbutang lang gyud ta’g mga balde diha sa inyong mga panimalay kay di gyud ma predict atong [weather] karon,” Daluz added.

He advises everyone to use a separate container for water with a cap to prevent mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, Pagasa weather specialist in Mactan, Jhomer Eclarino, has also encouraged water conservation during this time. He suggests collecting rainwater when it rains suddenly.

“Padayon ta[ng] mag take [og] precautionary measures kapag sa kainiton sa panahon ilabi na magsugod ang tag-init sa Pilipinas or dry season, so [dapat] naa tay mga precautionary measures para malikayan nato ang sobrang kainiton sa panahon,” Eclarino told CDN Digital. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP