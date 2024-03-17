PDEA warns vs. proliferation of Marijuana-flavored vapes

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has cautioned the public on the proliferation of electronic cigarettes or vape containing marijuana oil.

It issued the warning after monitoring an upsurge in the product’s presence nationwide during its recent anti-illegal drugs operations.

PDEA also said the item is illegal and it poses health risks.

The agency added the spread of marijuana-flavored vapes might also expose “unknowing customers” to marijuana’s addictive components.

“The selling and smuggling of marijuana oil cartridges indicate that there is a growing domestic demand for these products,” PDEA said in a statement on Sunday.

Considering that the vaping culture is predominantly popular among the youth, PDEA is wary that these marijuana oil can be passed off as a legitimate vape aerosol in the market and sold to the younger patrons,” it explained.

In line with this, PDEA has doubled its efforts in monitoring and detecting the physical and online vape shops offering marijuana-flavored e-cigarettes and other related paraphernalia.

It also sought the cooperation of the country’s regulating bodies “to formulate tighter measures against vape stores, alongside retailers and importers, to prevent consumers from using prohibited substances.”

PDEA’s statement came after its operatives and the police conducted separate anti-drug operations in Taguig City.

These activities resulted in the arrest of two drug personalities and the seizure of marijuana oil and dried marijuana or “kush,” and assorted vaping devices, amounting to P842,000.

Earlier, PDEA and the Bureau of Customs also intercepted 18 balikbayan boxes containing cannabis oil and dried marijuana hidden inside e-cigarettes worth P337 million in Port Area, Manila.

