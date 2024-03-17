Lapu-Lapu accident: Motorcycle rider killed in road collision in Pajac

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 30-year-old man was killed in an accident that happened early on Sunday morning in H-Mall Road in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim was identified as Roger Valient, a resident of Sitio Abuna in the same barangay.

ALSO READ: Lapu-Lapu accident: Rider dies after his motorcycle slams into parked truck

According to outcome of the investigation by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Valiente was traveling on his motorcycle at around 5:13 a.m. on Sunday on his way to Hangar at the General Aviation Road in Lapu-Lapu City.

ALSO READ: Lapu-Lapu accident: 2 dead after motorcycle clips back of truck tractor

While he was at the vicinity of H-Mall Road, he tried to overtake another motorcycle rider that was traveling ahead of him.

Lapu-Lapu accident

According to LCPO’s investigation, Valiente’s motorcycle collided with a red Sedan that was driven by Norhan Inrahim Manonggiring, 24.

The Sedan was traveling on the other side of H-Mall Road.

Manonggiring is from Matumbo in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City police said.

ALSO READ: Marigondon motorcycle accident: Two killed, one injured

As a result of the accident, Valiente sustained serious injuries on his body. He was already dead when brought to a private hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Manonggiring is currently detained at the custodial facility of LCPO, while the police prepare for the filing of a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to property against him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP