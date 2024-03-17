Lapu-Lapu accident: Motorcycle rider killed in road collision in Pajac
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 30-year-old man was killed in an accident that happened early on Sunday morning in H-Mall Road in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.
The victim was identified as Roger Valient, a resident of Sitio Abuna in the same barangay.
ALSO READ: Lapu-Lapu accident: Rider dies after his motorcycle slams into parked truck
According to outcome of the investigation by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Valiente was traveling on his motorcycle at around 5:13 a.m. on Sunday on his way to Hangar at the General Aviation Road in Lapu-Lapu City.
ALSO READ: Lapu-Lapu accident: 2 dead after motorcycle clips back of truck tractor
While he was at the vicinity of H-Mall Road, he tried to overtake another motorcycle rider that was traveling ahead of him.
Lapu-Lapu accident
According to LCPO’s investigation, Valiente’s motorcycle collided with a red Sedan that was driven by Norhan Inrahim Manonggiring, 24.
The Sedan was traveling on the other side of H-Mall Road.
Manonggiring is from Matumbo in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City police said.
ALSO READ: Marigondon motorcycle accident: Two killed, one injured
As a result of the accident, Valiente sustained serious injuries on his body. He was already dead when brought to a private hospital for the treatment of his injuries.
Manonggiring is currently detained at the custodial facility of LCPO, while the police prepare for the filing of a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to property against him.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.