Defending champs CS4 beats Davies Paints in AEBC Corporate Cup opener 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending champions, CS4, routed Davies Paints, 73-60, to start their title retention campaign on the winning side of the ongoing Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup 2024.

Kyle Esbra finished with a game-high of 22 points with one rebound, two steals, and two assists.

Garrick Bande added 11 markers with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Their teammate Jesriel Pino nearly had a double-double performance after scoring 10 points with nine rebounds during their game held on Saturday evening, March 16, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium in Cebu City.

However, Chester Hinagdanan spoiled his 18-point outing for Davies Paints, so as his teammate Dallin Nunez who had a total of 10 points.

Meanwhile, playing team owner Wilson Villanueva and Ralph Labora each scored 10 points to lead EGS in narrowly defeating Fenestram, 65-62, in the other game in the AEBC Corporate Cup held Saturday night.

Fenestram’s John Gayotin had a game-high 23 points with nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to put his team on the winning side of the tournament.

Kim Rojas and Niel Tiempo each scored 10 points in their losing efforts.

Lastly, Sparko edged Island Paints, 58-51, with Rozien Rivera as the lone double-digit scorer for the former with 13 points.

His teammates Harvey Cabahug and Dexter Estilloro each chipped in eight points during their game in the AEBC Corporate Cup held Saturday night.

On the other hand, Levi Sinson scored 17 points for the losing squad.

