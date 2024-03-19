DepEd to probe teacher in viral scolding video

A show cause order has been issued on Monday to a public school teacher, who had scolded her students, while streaming the incident live on TikTok, and she was given 72 hours to explain her actions.

That is according to a Department of Education (DepEd) official.

An investigation would be conducted into the incident, said Francis Cesar Bringas, DepEd assistant secretary for field operations and deputy spokesperson, in a virtual news briefing.

Bringas said that that the investigation might lead to “clarifications” being issued regarding the department’s guidelines on its personnel’s use of social media.

Bringas did not identify the teacher in the video, which went viral last week to protect her from further “public persecution,” saying only that she is a high school teacher in Metro Manila.

He added that a conference was held on Monday between the teacher, her students and the schools division superintendent concerned.

“The regional office has issued a show cause order to the concerned teacher giving her 72 hours to submit an explanation why she should not be charged administratively and this is part of the due process we have in dealing with these cases,” Bringas told reporters.

The teacher also received a memorandum from the principal of the school who asked her to explain herself.

Social media guidelines

As part of its investigation, the DepEd will determine if the scolding took place during classes and the “circumstances” regarding the viral TikTok video, Bringas said.

He noted that the DepEd has different orders that provide guidelines to teaching personnel on the use of social media, including a reminder for them to be professional.

“We do not want to go as far as curtailing their rights on social media presence because we may be branded as violating their [rights],” Bringas said.

“So probably, we may do clarifications on what should be the limits and restrictions for the use of social media that is based on DepEd Order No. 49.”

“We will take this as a feedback that may prompt clarifications on the existing order on regulation of employees’ social media use but definitely this will be taken into account if there will be a new issuance,” he added.

The video showed the teacher angrily scolding her students, allegedly for misbehaving in class.

Among others, she told them that she was not being paid to be ordered around and treated like a robot and a laughingstock.

“Secondly, I did not take the board exams just to be disrespected by a bunch of people who have not done anything yet to prove themselves,” she said. INQ

