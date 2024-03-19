Cebu City senior citizens to receive P271M starting Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P271 million is allocated for the cash assistance of Cebu City senior citizens which will be distributed this Thursday, March 21.

Cebu City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes told CDN Digital that the city government has allocated P271,665,000 for every quarter to be given to the city’s more than 90,000 elders aged 65 and up.

This was also confirmed by the head of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).

Lawyer Homer Cabaral, head of OSCA, added that the city government allocated P1 billion for the whole year for the cash assistance of the seniors.

A total of 90,555 senior citizens from the north and south districts of Cebu City may start receiving their cash aid on Thursday, March 21.

Cabaral said that they noticed a “significant increase” of this year’s beneficiaries because the agency “processed” all the applications for the year 2022. Last year, the beneficiaries were close to 90,000.

“We have no more pending applicant beneficiaries for calendar year 2022,” Cabaral said.

The beneficiaries shall receive P3,000 cash aid covering the months of January to March.

In a previous interview, Cabaral told CDN that the barangay level distribution will take place from March 21 to 23.

After those dates, Cabaral said that the city’s elders shall claim their cash aid at the city hall until March 29.

He added that they will also take a short break from the distribution for two days by March 30 and 31 in observance of the Holy Week.

The distribution will continue by April 1 to 4 and they can claim the cash aid still at the city hall, Cabaral said.

