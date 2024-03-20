DSWD tackles peace initiatives with AFP



MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) revealed that they have discussed cooperation and peace initiatives with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

DSWD Assistant Secretary Arnel Garcia said the meeting on Monday was to discuss the program that will cover members of non-state armed groups and victims of terrorism.

“We have requested this briefing in line with the DSWD’s efforts to improve its case management strategy for the Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PD-BBM) program that covers both members of non-state armed groups and victims of terrorism,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that the proposed program will provide cash assistance and psychosocial support.

“This is an emerging client sector for the DSWD and we are cognizant of the Secretary’s directive to ensure that we are not only providing short-term cash assistance to our clients but rather providing the necessary psychosocial interventions to promote and sustain long-term behavioral change,” he added.

Meanwhile, Colonel Medel Aguilar, AFP Civil Relations Service Director said that part of its preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE) program includes that the root causes of violent extremism should be solved, and strong community support.

“Successful implementation of a PCVE program rests on two crucial factors: a proper understanding of the root cause of violent extremism including the application of the necessary interventions to effectively address it and, at the same time, strong community support to PCVE,” Aguilar said.

“We highly commend the DSWD’s significant contributions on peace and development and the security sector views your Agency as an indispensable partner in restoring communities affected by armed conflict,” he added.

