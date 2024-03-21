NUSTAR celebrates tradition with larger-than-life Easter eggs

As the Easter season approaches, NUSTAR Resort Cebu prepares to pay homage to a centuries-old tradition: painting Easter eggs.

NUSTAR invites art enthusiasts, students, families, and guests alike to join the integrated resort in celebrating art and tradition. Experience the thrill of creativity and expression only at NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

Dating back to ancient civilizations, the custom of adorning eggs with intricate designs symbolized new life, fertility, and rebirth. Over time, this tradition evolved and became intertwined with Christian symbolism, particularly during the celebration of Easter.

In medieval Europe, eggs were often decorated and exchanged as gifts during the Easter season, symbolizing the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The intricate patterns and vibrant colors used in egg decoration reflected the joy and hope associated with the Easter holiday.



Fast forward to today, and the art of painting Easter eggs continues to inspire artists and enthusiasts worldwide. This Easter season, NUSTAR proudly presents a modern twist on this age-old tradition with the unveiling of larger-than-life Easter eggs around the integrated resort, each standing at an impressive four feet tall.

A Visual Eggs-travaganza



In a unique collaboration among NUSTAR and five esteemed universities in Cebu, this year’s Easter celebration promises to be a vibrant showcase of creativity and talent. Under the theme “The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party,” each university has been tasked with designing two to three eggs, creating their interpretation of the iconic Easter egg.

The participating schools include the Cebu Institute of Technology-University, Benedicto College-Cebu City Campus, University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, and University of the Philippines-Cebu.

A Grand Display of Artistry



From March 18 to 31, 2024, NUSTAR will serve as the canvas for this spectacular display of artistry, with each university’s Easter eggs showcased in prominent locations across the integrated resort. Guests will have the opportunity to admire these larger-than-life creations, marveling at the skill and imagination poured into each design.

Cultivating Creativity in the Community



More than just an artistic endeavor, this collaboration aims to celebrate the tradition of painting Easter eggs while providing a platform for budding artists to showcase their talents. By partnering with universities that offer art classes and courses, NUSTAR hopes to inspire and nurture a new generation of artists.

NUSTAR’s family-friendly Easter festivities

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole and join The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party at the NUSTAR Convention Center on March 31.

Guests can look forward to a magic show with balloon twisting, special performances, an Easter egg hunt, and more.

Book your wonderland retreat at Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu and enjoy luxury stays starting at P15,000++. This offer comes with two free tickets to The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party!

Book from February 15 to April 1, 2024 and stay from March 24 to April 1, 2024.

Indulge in sweet spring confections and concoctions at the Fili Lobby Lounge, join egg-citing arts and crafts activities, or dine at participating NUSTAR restaurants to join The Mall’s Easter promo.

Fili Café’s Sunday Brunch is also at 25% off this whole month of March (except on Easter Sunday, March 31).

Thrilling casino promos also await patrons both onsite and online.

Don’t miss out on any of the Easter excitement at your one-stop Easter destination! Visit NUSTAR’s website at www.nustar.ph/portfolio/the-mad-hatters-easter-tea-party/ to know more.

For inquiries and reservations, call its trunkline at (032) 888 8282.

