Local FM station, two broadcasters in Cebu sanctioned

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A local FM radio station and two of its broadcasters have been sanctioned by the Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board (CCAIB) due to their controversial interview with a minor rape victim that went viral.

In a report from Cebu City News and Information, the CCAIB addressed the issue that went viral last week, wherein two local radio anchors conducted a live on-air interview with a four-year-old victim of sexual abuse on March 10.

The CCAIB demanded that Brigada News FM Cebu and its anchors, Atty. Juril Patino and Dennes Tabar, issue a public apology.

Last March 10, Patiño, together with Tabar, interviewed a child victim of sexual abuse and even made her recount the traumatic experience during the broadcast.

The child was still inside the police station when the interview was being conducted. The anchors connected with her via phone through one of the station’s field reporters, Jonalyn Jumabis.

The interview was not only broadcast on the radio but also on Brigada News FM – Cebu’s official Facebook page.

“The public apology will be aired in their program and posted on their social media page,” Dr. Lucelle Mercado, the CCAIB chairman said.

However, Mercado declined to disclose the amount of the fine imposed on the station and the broadcasters.

Yet, seasoned broadcaster Ramil V. Ayuman revealed on Facebook that the penalties amount to five figures.

The board summoned Patino, Tabar, and Brigada News reporter Jonalyn Jumabis on March 19 after receiving a complaint against them for conducting an unethical interview with the minor rape victim on March 10.

Endorse for closure

During the hearing, Mercado noted that the three broadcasters acknowledged their mistakes and took responsibility for their actions.

She stated that CCAIB would send a formal letter about its decision to the station before the end of the week.

Furthermore, Mercado indicated that if the station violated the rules again, CCAIB would endorse the closure to Mayor Michael Rama.

“If magkagrabe (ang ilang violation), we can recommend to the City for the closure of the establishment. Nabuhat nani namo sa una, ilabi na ni’ng mga erring establishments,” she added.

(If their violation become worse, we can recommend to the City for the closure of the establishment. We did this before, especially these erring establishments.)

Mercado further assured that due process would be given if someone filed a complaint./ with reports from Morexette Marie B. Erram

