PDEA-7: No marijuana-flavored vapes in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No marijuana-flavored vapes have been monitored so far in Central Visayas, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the region, said.

This was according to Intelligence Agent IlI Jonar V. Cuayzon, chief of the Intelligence and Investigation Section of PDEA Regional Office 7.

Cuayzon, however, said that they are not discounting the possibility of some individuals finding a way to lace electronic cigarettes with cannabis oil.

“Actually sir, kana nga issue is ato na gyud nang gi-anticipate kay possible man gud kaayo siya. Nga cannabis is being used as oil and then pwede gyud kaayo masagol anang vape. Pero sa pagkakaron diri sa Central Visayas, wa pa gyud tay definite nga information about nga nisulod na na siya. Wala pa tay apprehension. Wala pa tay mga seizure, na-confiscate sa pagkakaron,” he stated.

Cuayzon added that there have been reports on the use of marijuana-flavored vapes in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In light of this, the PDEA, as a national agency, has issued a warning to the public against this kind of vape and its harmful effects to the body.

Cuayzon also admitted that they still do not have sufficient information on this new product that some people are beginning to use, including the indicators.

“And right now, nangapa pa gyud ta kay bag-o man ni siya. Wala pa ta kabalo sa mga indicators,” he said.

To prevent its possible proliferation here, authorities are now studying the marijuana flavored vapes or electronic cigarettes and on how to tackle the issue of their use among the public.

While vape is considered legal in the Philippines, marijuana, remains to be an illegal substance.

According to Cuayzon, the effects of using marijuana-flavored vape is similar to what normally happens after smoking marijuana.

“Same as the marijuana plants, kanang ilahang pag-intake, same effect. Nana siyay hazard sa lawas sa tawo. And it is addictive. When we say addictive, once masulayan nimo, pangitaon ug pangitaon nimo. Without you knowing nga ang imohang lawas diay, naigo na aning mga harmful effect aning marijuana,” he said.

He added that one of the options they are considering is coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to address the issue.

“That is one of the option nga atong gi-consider pero ato pang gi-studyhan gyud maayo ni og unsaon,” relayed Cuayzon.

