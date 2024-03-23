The Choice is Yours: BOSS Unveils Spring/Summer 2024 Campaign

The empowering #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign champions a self-determined life, driven by confidence, style, and a forward-looking vision. This season, self-determination takes center stage, underscoring that the choice is yours—the power to be your own BOSS lies within.

Innovation has a prominent role in our strategy to achieve consumer impact at scale and create something intriguing. Ultimately, we look to help and encourage consumers to engage more deeply with our brand as well as to discover and shop our products. Nadia Kokni

SVP of Global Marketing and Brand Communications at HUGO BOSS



For Spring/Summer 2024, BOSS has enlisted internationally renowned celebrities to illustrate this moving story. The global campaign showcases exciting new faces, including Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and British model Adwoa Aboah, plus returning BOSS ambassadors South Korean actor Lee Minho and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini. British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse returns as brand ambassador for BOSS Watches, Jewelry, and Eyewear.



In the new campaign, each talent is pictured through a labyrinthine environment, moving out of the shadows and into the light – poetically demonstrating how formative life choices can be.

The BOSS Spring/Summer 2024 collection builds on design themes first seen at the brand’s Miami fashion show, where a sophisticated, muted color palette and contemporary takes on classic pieces took center stage. The collection offers a full wardrobe selection for all occasions to fit a 24/7 lifestyle. Signature BOSS suiting is revisited in an assortment of strong, modern silhouettes. Soft shades, light textures, and contrasts—fluidity and structure; opacity and translucency—provide a fresh perspective that feels perfectly tailored to the warmer months to come.

A central recurring motif is the new Double B monogram featured on many pieces across the product range – from apparel to accessories. This distinctive detail, with its interwoven design, embodies the spirit of a true boss—a bold individual who isn’t afraid to make a statement. A multi-pronged digital campaign marks the debut of the Double B monogram. First off, the motif will be recreated in super-sized 3D images using hyper-realistic CGI technology in iconic settings around the globe. Under the slogan “Double B, Every Me,” close to 100 brand ambassadors, celebrities, athletes, and digital influencers will create original content for Instagram and TikTok. These talents will express key aspects of their personalities while wearing pieces from the new Double B monogram collection – showing that there’s more than one way to be your own BOSS. Brand fans will also be invited to participate online using a unique Instagram filter.

From sunset of January 31 to sunrise on February 1, BOSS kicked off the campaign by projecting a 10m-high hologram of brand ambassadors Lee Minho and Gisele Bündchen in London’s Potters Fields Park, near the iconic Tower Bridge. BOSS is the first fashion brand to launch a major global campaign using a large-scale hologram, paving the way for limitless new opportunities in the realm of outdoor advertising. This striking visual display will create captivating content for the brand’s social channels.

“Innovation has a prominent role in our strategy to achieve consumer impact at scale and create something intriguing. The hologram is the most current expression of our exploration and curiosity around harnessing the power of technology in our communications. The novelty that it delivers also helps us to create captivating content that’s immensely shareable and memorable, offering a new experience to our audiences, resulting in positive associations towards our brand. Ultimately, we look to help and encourage consumers to engage more deeply with our brand as well as to discover and shop our products,” said Nadia Kokni, SVP of Global Marketing and Brand Communications at HUGO BOSS.

The new Spring/Summer 2024 collection is now available at BOSS stores worldwide, at boss.com, and through wholesale partners. It will be supported by a 360° marketing campaign amplified across social media and large-scale outdoor advertising in key cities around the globe.

