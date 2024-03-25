Over 1,000 ‘Plogger’ Jogs on Bellevue Bohol’s ‘Plogging for Earth’ Campaign

The Bellevue Resort celebrates Earth Hour with another record-breaking plogging campaign. In 2019, the resort pioneered the region’s first plogging event, and this year, they raised this initiative even higher with 1,164 volunteers joined in the 5-kilometer plogging from Doljo road to beach in Panglao Island.

Plogging, a combination of jogging and picking up litter, not only promotes physical well-being but also fosters a sense of responsibility towards the planet. The Bellevue Resort remains dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and initiatives that contribute to a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.

The event, which took place on Earth Hour, received an overwhelming response from the community and beyond. Participants of all ages came together to combine their passion for fitness with environmental stewardship, making a tangible difference in the island.

Thanks to the dedication and hard work of all the ploggers, the event yielded remarkable results. A total of 1,645 kilograms of non-biodegradable trash were collected and segregated. This astounding achievement underscores the power of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

At The Bellevue Resort’s Plogging for Earth event, Erik Ahlström, the visionary behind the global plogging movement originating from Sweden, expressed appreciation and shared an inspirational message. The Bellevue Resort extends its heartfelt thanks to all the participants, volunteers, and partners who made the #BiggestHourForEarth event a resounding success. Together, they have proven that every step towards a cleaner environment counts.

The Bellevue Resort is a luxury resort nestled in the serene shores of Panglao, Bohol, Philippines. With its commitment to excellence in meaningful hospitality and sustainability, The Bellevue Resort offers guests an unparalleled experience of relaxation and luxury while promoting environmental conservation.

Since its opening on November 2012, The Bellevue Resort has played a significant role in raising awareness for environmental protection and conservation in the Philippines. Recently, the 5-star resort received the prestigious ASEAN Green Hotel Award Hall of Famer at PH-ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards.

For more information about The Bellevue Resort and future sustainability initiatives, please visit www.thebellevuebohol.com or email [email protected]

