Holy Week 2024: Good Shepherd in Banawa, experiencing the hills and tranquility as you pray

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 27,2024 - 08:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you are looking for a place to pray the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross), especially far from the honks of vehicles and bustles in the city, the Celestial Garden, popularly known as the Good Shepherd, might fit in your itinerary.

It is owned by the Tanchan Foundation Inc. and is located in the hilly part of Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, in Cebu City.

Moreover, the place is more or less 4.8 kilometers from downtown Cebu City, as per Google Maps.

Praying the Stations of the Cross at the Good Shepherd would be an excellent experience for you and your company because you would also get to have an adventure while observing the holiness of the occasion.

The 14 stations established here are all white-painted life-sized statues that depict Jesus’ last hours.

This means that they show a clear picture of what Jesus went through before his death.

Furthermore, you must prepare your body for walking from the 1st to the 14th station because it would take more or less four minutes (depending on your pace) before you reach the next station.

Given the location of the place, you must expect to experience climbing a hill, so you better wear clothes that are appropriate to the landscape.

What should you prepare when going to the Good Shepherd?

Here are the things you must wear or bring if you plan to go there:

  1. Wear light clothes, preferably fit for trekking.
  2. Wear sneakers or rubber shoes.
  3. Bring water and snacks.
  4. Bring your umbrellas to shade you from the sun or to protect you from the rain.
  5. Bring extra clothes or a face towel for your sweat.
How to get there?

If you want to go there, you may ride a public utility jeepney or taxi.

Look for a jeepney that has a route bound to Labangon, such as the 12L, and tell the driver or its assistant to drop you off at the Good Shepherd Intersection Road or outside the compound of Paseo Arcenas in Banawa, where you can find a famous fast food chain by the entrance.

Meanwhile, you may also opt to ride on a jeepney going to Banawa with the number ‘7’ on it and have you dropped off at the same area.

If you choose to drop off along Paseo Arcenas, from there, you may opt to hop on a motorcycle for hire (habal-habal), go to the hill or choose to hike for more or less 15 minutes.

However, if you choose to drop off at the Good Shepherd Intersection Road, you may also opt to ride on a habal-habal or hike for more or less 15 minutes going up the hill. 

Holy Week 2024: Here are some photos inside the Good Shepherd

Holy Week 2024: Good Shepherd in Banawa, experiencing the hills and tranquility as you pray. This is one of the 14 stations of the Cross in Good Shepherd. Holy Week 2024: Good Shepherd in Banawa, experiencing the hills and tranquility as you pray. This is another scene or one of the stations of the Cross in Good Shepherd. Holy Week 2024: Good Shepherd in Banawa, experiencing the hills and tranquility as you pray. This is one of the Stations of the Cross in Good Shepherd. Holy Week 2024: Good Shepherd in Banawa, experiencing the hills and tranquility as you pray. This is one of the stations of the cross in Good Shepherd in Banawa. Holy Week 2024: Good Shepherd in Banawa, experiencing the hills and tranquility as you pray. Another scene of the 14 stations of the Cross in Good Shepherd. This is one of the stations of the cross in Good Shepherd in Banawa. Good Shepherd in Banawa A Station of the Cross in Good Shepherd. The passion of Christ is depicted in the Stations of the Cross in Good Shepherd.

 

Holy Week 2024: Good Shepherd in Banawa more passion scenes

The passion of the Cross is shown in the Stations of the Cross in Good Shepherd. One can experience the passion of Christ in the Stations of the Cross in Good Shepherd. A scene of Calvary where Jesus was crucified in this scene of the Stations of the Cross in Good Shepherd. A Station of the Cross in Good Shepherd. This is the scene in one of the stations of the cross in Good Shepherd where Jesus after having died from the cross in Calvary is buried in a cave.

 

TAGS: Banawa, Good Shepherd, Holy Week
