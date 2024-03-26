Cebu Velez General Hospital reveals newly-renovated facilities

After more than 70 years of genuine service in medical care, Cebu Velez General Hospital (CVGH) unveils its newly-furnished rooms, wards, main lobby and business office, prompting the expansion of their patient capacity on March 19, 2024.

The hospital’s upgrade includes their Medical and Surgical Wards, Gynecology Wards, Regular Private Rooms, Superior Private Rooms, and VIP Suites, all air-conditioned with cable and WiFi-ready Smart TVs, fusing comfort and entertainment in one. Completely equipped Isolation Rooms are also available for patients with infectious diseases.

This improvement boosts their patient capacity by adding about 80 beds to accommodate more patients.

Featuring a minimalist yet cozy aesthetic, the freshly renovated rooms in the hospital’s west wing are meticulously designed to offer spacious interiors, prioritizing patient comfort while providing ample space for medical attendees and doctors to carry out their work effectively.

“We really wanted these rooms to be up to par with the current standard, to be very presentable, and very competitive. There’s really a need to update our facilities, so that’s what we have been doing,” said James Louis V. Ting, the Administrative Officer of CVGH.

Ting also added that CVGH is focusing on customer service and is dedicated to improving the patient’s experience.

Boarding CVGH’s working progress, the esteemed healthcare establishment aims to enhance their diagnostics and add more services and outpatient units.

CVGH also boasts its high-caliber doctors and medical professionals being able to train most of them in-house.

Molding Healthcare Professionals

Cebu Velez General Hospital (CVGH), being a teaching hospital, nurtures students from the Cebu Institute of Medicine and Velez College with the hope of turning them into assets of the medical scene in Cebu.

CVGH Administrative Officer, James Louis V. Ting, exclaims, “We are molding doctors; we [are here to give] excellent service in terms of providing quality healthcare.”

“…Cebu Institute of Medicine is the number one medical school in the Philippines.. we have a record of having one hundred percent passing [rate for the Physician’s board exam]. Our nursing graduates who took the exams last year also had a 100% passing rate, and some taking the board topnotcher spots. Our target really is excellence and quality in paramedical and medical education,” said Dr. Carmen M. Velez, the CVGH Hospital Administrator, in support of Ting’s statement.

While the hospital is packed with its own talents, the Cebu Institute of Medicine and Velez College have already cemented their names as powerhouses in producing topnotchers and efficient medical professionals.

From being just a clinic in 1945, CVGH has grown into the high-performing healthcare establishment it is today. Assuring affordability and comfort, the Cebu Velez General Hospital, with its high-caliber workforce, guarantees that you are in safe hands.

For more information, you may contact them via their official Facebook page or you may call (032) 253-1871.

ADVERTORIAL

