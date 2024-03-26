Rama reconsiders, unites with councilors for 2025 midterm elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite previously expressing doubts about his confidence in some incumbent councilors due to their cooperation with his vision, City Mayor Michael Rama appears to have reconsidered his stance.

He recently announced that these councilors would still be part of his alliance for the 2025 midterm elections.

Rama said that Partido Barug was already finalizing its possible lineup for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections with the Rama-Garcia tandem remaining solid.

Earlier, Rama announced that he is keeping his options open, particularly due to the observed reluctance of some city council members to align with his administrative agenda.

He expressed disappointment that the behavior of some council members no longer aligned with the values he supported during the 2022 election, leading him to suspect the influence of a “political player” behind their resistance.

However, the mayor seemed to have reevaluated his position.

He said that Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia would remain his running mate in the 2025 midterm elections under the Partido Barug banner, with most incumbent councilors still running alongside him.

While the candidates for the city council in the South district are complete, three slots remain vacant for the North district, awaiting finalization.

Rama mentioned a survey that was being done to see what people would think about possible team candidates.

He said it should be finished when he would get back from Taiwan or right after Easter in early April.

Moreover, he explained that the survey’s objective would be to evaluate candidates and other options for the final selection; comparing the procedure to a countdown when each round would reduce the field of options to produce a person who would prevail.

“We have a timeframe (like) last two minutes,” he said, adding a semi-final list would follow, then the penultimate final list, and then the definitive line-up.

He further said that considerations for congressional candidates would also be under observation, with comparisons drawn against other contenders in the electoral arena.

“Tan-awon namo’g unsa’y chances ani nila among themselves (We will see what their chances are.),” he said, adding that he would compare the result with other surveys “kung asa ani sila (where they would be) compared to other congressional personalities.”

Notably, Rama’s nephew, Representative Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr., who is running for reelection in the South District for a second term, is one of the prominent candidates named.

A potential congressional run by Councilor Donaldo C. Hontiveros in the North district has also been recognized. At the same time, Lawyer Mikel Rama, Mayor Rama’s son, is guaranteed the eighth spot in the South.

Furthermore, Rama’s allies in the council, particularly those in the South district, have been identified, including councilors James Anthony Cuenco, Francis Esparis, Rey Gealon, Jocelyn Pesquera, Renato Osmeña, Jr., and Phillip Zafra.

Meanwhile, councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., Edgardo “JP” Labella II, and Noel Wenceslao are eligible for reelection in the North district.

While final names for the North district are not disclosed yet, Rama hinted at potential candidates, including Councilor Joel Garganera, who could vie for a council seat as he got excluded when Comelec proclaimed the May 13, 2019 winners.

However, the mayor noted that adjustments to the list may occur depending on various factors, such as retirements and candidacies for higher office.

