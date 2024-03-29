Netizens turn to dry humor as they give their take on CSBT transfer plan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano netizens resorted to dry humor as they give their take on social media about the plan of the Cebu Provincial government to move the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) from Cebu City to the neighboring Talisay City in the south of Cebu.

The CSBT is currently situated along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

The netizens’ reactions came after the Cebu Governor Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia said in a statement on Wednesday, March 27, that the Capitol planned to move the south bus terminal to the neighboring city of Talisay.

The project, which plans to set up an integrated terminal in Talisay and will also house taxi and public utility jeepneys connecting the city to Mactan island, is currently in its proposal stage.

This is, however, the second time Cebuanos were made aware of plans to transfer the south bus terminal from its original location this month. On March 5, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama also announced the city’s plan to transfer the CSBT to the South Road Properties (SRP).

Rama cited traffic concerns and to accommodate the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) construction.

In keeping in touch with the pulse of the major stakeholders, CDN asked Cebuano netizens for their thoughts about this possible CSBT transfer.

Read Comments on CSBT transfer:

Cebuano social media users gave mixed reactions to the plan, most of them trying to make light of a situation that could be bothersome to commuters heading to the south, depending on which side of the issue one is inclined to support.

Some of them were apprehensive with the plan, raising their concern about the new locations accessibility to general travelers.

“Ang Cebu City mao [ang] sentro. Ngano adto ibutang sa Talisay? Pangitaan na [og] area nga kanang pabor sa mga tawo [Cebu City is the center. Why place it there in Talisay? Let us look for an area that is advantageous to the people,” a netizen said in a comment.

Some Talisaynons also joined in the discussion, saying they were worried about the influx of traffic that could add to the growing traffic situation in the city once the integrated terminal would start operations: “NO! Malooy na tawn mo’s among ka traffic diri! [Please, think about the current traffic situation here].”

There were also netizens, who agreed to a Cebu City government plan to move the CSBT to the South Road Properties, but that is as long as the city government would provide shuttle bus rides to the terminal for commuters.

“Okay raman sa SRP basta mag provide ang government og free rides ug shuttle bus kay looy tawon ang mga tawo na moadto [It’s okay in SRP as long as the government will provide free rides and shuttle bus since I pity the people who have to go there],” another netizen shared.

