Marina Summers Top 4 Finalist sa ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World’

Nahuman ang journey ni Marina Summers isip Top 4 finalist sa “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World” season 2!

Ang iyang pinakauwahi nga performance mao ang Lip Sync battle nga gipagawas niadtong Biyernes, Marso 29 (Sabado sa Pilipinas).

Gikaatubang ni Marina si Hannah Conda, ang pambato sa Australia, ug ilang gikanta ang “I’m Outta Love” ni Anastacia.

Si Hannah ang migawas nga mananaug sa maong segment samtang ang drag performer gikan sa United Kingdom (UK) nga si Tia Kofi ang migawas nga mananaog sa second season sa “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World.”

“Marina Summers, I’m sorry, my dear, but this is not your time,” sey ni RuPaul.

Iyang giingnan ang Pinoy candidate, “Thank you for an amazing season. You are and will always be a global phenomenon.”

Bisan pa man og wala niya makuha ang korona sa “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World” season 2!, mapasalamaton gihapon si Marina sa tanang Pilipino nga misuporta niya.

“Ru, thank you so much for inviting this little Filipina to your big show. I am forever grateful and my lines are open for another call,” sey niya.

Dugang ni Marina, “But, honestly, I know I made a lot of Filipinos across the globe proud and thank you for giving me this opportunity. I’ll always and forever be your Filipino winner.”

Gi-share dayon ni Marina ang nahimong resulta sa kompetisyon sa iyang X (kanhi Twitter) account.

"Maraming salamat, world. We fought hard on this one," sey niya sa maong post.

“Maraming salamat, world. We fought hard on this one,” sey niya sa maong post.

Sa iyang Instagram, miingon usab si Marina nga nahimong “magical” ang iyang journey sa Drag Race UK.

“I think I’ve seen this film before… We might have not liked my ending, but I had the best time with my lovely @dragraceukbbc girls! I am so so so damn honored to be part of this amazing show!” sey niya sa caption sa maong post nga iya usab nga giubanan og pipila ka hulagway diin iyang gi flex ang iyang “Red Carpet Eleganza” look sa finale sa maong kompetisyon.

Dugang niya, “Philippines, Asia, World, thank you so much for giving this little Filipina a BIG chance to win your hearts.”

“This was such a magical run for me and I couldn’t be any more prouder! I will always and forever be your Filipina Winnah.”

Si Marina ang pinakauna nga drag queen sa Pilipinas nga miapil sa international edition sa hit reality competition nga “Drag Race.”

Nakadaug usab siya isip first runner-up sa “Drag Race Philippines” season 1 niadtong tuig 2022.