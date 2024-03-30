Cotabato: Strong winds, heavy rains destroy 85 houses

COTABATO CITY — In Cotabato province, heavy rains and strong winds that battered Kabacan town amid excruciating heat on Maundy Thursday left 85 houses destroyed, the local disaster office said.

Kabacan Mayor Evangeline Pascua-Guzman said four villages were hardest hit by the heavy downpour and what locals believed was mild tornado that started at about 3 p.m. on March 28.

Of the 85 affected houses, 28 were totally destroyed and 57 were partially damaged.

Cotabato province has been experiencing a 40-degree Celsius heat index at the time of the heavy downpour that surprised locals, although many were jubilant.

“Salamat sa ulan Lord (Thank you for the rain, Lord), pero ayaw kayo kusgi kay basig mubaha (but don’t make it too strong, it might trigger floods),” Shine Shine Teng, a resident of Kabacan posted on her Facebook page.

A hailstorm was also reported in Sitio Liton, Barangay Kayaga during the heavy rain.

“Umulan ng ice dito sa amin (We have hail storm here),” Junalun Natividad Suminguit said in a social media post.

Five houses were also partly destroyed in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato during the quick rain accompanied by strong winds on Thursday afternoon as the Roman Catholic faithful prepared for the reenactment of Christ’s washing of the feet and last supper with the apostles, a traditional church activity during Lent.

In Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur, electric posts were toppled and several homes were flooded.

