Cepca’s monthly chess tilt unfolds on March 31 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another round of top-notch woodpushing action will unfold on Sunday, March 31, as the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) opens its monthly chess tournament.

Over 50 of its finest woodpushers will battle on the boards to earn the monthly title that will be their ticket to the grand finals scheduled before the year ends.

According to Cepca’s official arbiter, National Arbiter (NA) Kevin Yap, they expect around 50 participants, mostly Cepca members during the tournament that will be held at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

READ: Cablao is Cepca’s monthly champion for February

Among those competing tomorrow are elite woodpushers Richard Ouano, Carlos Moreno, Peterson Sia, Venancio Loyola Jr., Amado Olea Jr., Renato Robillos, and Triton Blue Ares Garcia.

The tournament will follow a six-round Swiss system format.

READ: Cepca and Closap to hold chess tourney against drugs on Dec. 11

Class A will have a shorter five-minute playing time plus a two-second increment, while the rest of the categories will have a more generous 10-minute playing time and a two-second increment.

In its February edition, Edwin Cablao won the monthly title by scoring a perfect 5.0 points among 44 competing players.

READ: IM Joel Pimentel tops Cepca anniversary chess tilt

The tournament is organized by Cepca president Jerry Maratas and sponsored by Cepca officials Jojo Muralla, Stephen Rosales, Eduard de la Torre, and Leonardo Alidani.

The overall champion will take home P2,000 cash, while P1,000 will go to the second placer and P700 for the third placer.

The top Cepcan A and B will each receive P500, while the top senior, lady, and 12-under players will also receive cash prizes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP