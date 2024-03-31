Easter Sunday message: Marcos urges Filipinos to live ‘Christ-like life,’ share blessings

MANILA, Philippines — On Easter Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to live like Christ and help those in need.

He reminded everyone that Easter marks the end of Jesus’s mission to save the world.

“Today, we remember the fulfillment of the promise of Jesus Christ to humanity – that he will rise again and deliver eternal salvation for all,” the President said.

“Let us draw inspiration from this important narrative as we overcome our personal and spiritual challenges. May this day also excite our hearts to live a Christ-like life, especially in sharing our blessings in whatever form to the poor, the sick, and the downtrodden,” he added.

Marcos likewise said that faith, devotion, and sacrifice will bring great rewards to those who persevere in those virtues. He then encouraged Filipinos to pray for a better society.

“This auspicious occasion reminds us that, while faith, devotion, and sacrifice are, by themselves, worthy ideals to aspire for, they also yield great rewards both here on earth and the hereafter,” he continued.

READ: Easter Sunday heat index to reach 42°C-44°C in 8 areas

“Finally, let us unite in praying for the continued guidance of God Almighty in our collective pursuit to build the Bagong Pilipinas that we are destined to achieve,” Marcos added.

Easter Sunday marks the day of celebration for Christians commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his suffering and death on the cross.

Easter Sunday is the last day of Holy Week, which is the most sacred week in the Catholic Church’s liturgical year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP