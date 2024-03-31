Pagasa: Expect hot, humid weather on Easter due to easterlies

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said hot and humid weather will be widespread across the country on Sunday.

There may be rain showers in some areas due to easterlies. Expect generally fair weather in the morning, with isolated rain showers likely in the late afternoon to evening in most parts of the country.

“Patuloy pa rin umiiral ang easterlies dito sa bahagi ng Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao kung saan makararanas tayo ng bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan,” weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in a morning forecast.

(Easterlies continue to affect parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, wherein we will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies.)

“Magiging mainit na panahon pa rin ang ating mararanasan sa tanghali at meron pa rin tayong mga tsansa ng pag-ulan dulot yan ng localized thunderstorms. Kaya pag tayo ay lalabas, huwag nating kalimutan yung panangga natin sa direktang init ng araw at hangga’t maari ay limitahan natin ang ating outdoor activities,” she added.

(The weather will be hot, especially at noon, with chances of rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. We advise the public to limit their outdoor activities or bring an umbrella if going out.)

Pagasa has not monitored any weather disturbance or low-pressure area that may enter the country’s area of responsibility for the next 24 hours.

No gale warning has been raised in any of the country’s seaboards, Castañeda also said.

Meanwhile, below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas for Sunday:

Metro Manila: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

READ MORE: Places Where You Can Celebrate Easter Sunday in Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP