Pagasa: Expect hot, humid weather on Easter due to easterlies
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said hot and humid weather will be widespread across the country on Sunday.
There may be rain showers in some areas due to easterlies. Expect generally fair weather in the morning, with isolated rain showers likely in the late afternoon to evening in most parts of the country.
“Patuloy pa rin umiiral ang easterlies dito sa bahagi ng Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao kung saan makararanas tayo ng bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan,” weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in a morning forecast.
(Easterlies continue to affect parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, wherein we will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies.)
“Magiging mainit na panahon pa rin ang ating mararanasan sa tanghali at meron pa rin tayong mga tsansa ng pag-ulan dulot yan ng localized thunderstorms. Kaya pag tayo ay lalabas, huwag nating kalimutan yung panangga natin sa direktang init ng araw at hangga’t maari ay limitahan natin ang ating outdoor activities,” she added.
(The weather will be hot, especially at noon, with chances of rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. We advise the public to limit their outdoor activities or bring an umbrella if going out.)
Pagasa has not monitored any weather disturbance or low-pressure area that may enter the country’s area of responsibility for the next 24 hours.
No gale warning has been raised in any of the country’s seaboards, Castañeda also said.
Meanwhile, below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas for Sunday:
Metro Manila: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
