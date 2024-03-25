Places Where You Can Celebrate Easter Sunday in Cebu

The long weeks of Lent cap off with Easter Sunday – a celebration of new beginnings. From the hustle and bustle of everyday life, a day to replenish yourself is exactly what you need. As the solemn season continues, start to plan how to celebrate the occasion ahead with your family and friends.

From Easter egg-hunt activities to spots where you can unwind to the fullest, we got you covered. Here are some options where you can spend the last day of Holy Week with your loved ones.

Bai Hotel’s Hop and Hatch

Gather along and invite your family and friends on March 31, 2024 for a fun-filled Easter celebration at Bai Hotel Cebu’s Hop and Hatch. Indulge in egg-hunting activities, magic and balloon show, egg-painting, raffle prizes, and many more for only P1,088.00 nett per kid with one adult companion.

If you’re up for an artsy challenge, showcase your best bunny costumes as egg hunters. The most fantastic bunny suits for male and female shall receive egg-stravagant prizes during the event.

Hurry, before the bunny closes its gates. Tickets are available at F&B Reservations Booth daily from 9 AM to 5 PM. You may also register online through this link: https://bit.ly/EasterEggtravaganza24

For inquiries, you may call (032) 888 2500 or send Bai Hotel Cebu a message on Facebook.

NUSTAR Resort’s Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party

Come and enjoy a warm tea party hosted by the Mad Hatter this Easter Sunday on March 31 at NUSTAR Convention Center.

Loads of games and activities with sumptuous food await visitors. Prepare to be entertained by various performances and shows, including a balloon-twisting act and Easter egg-hunting.

Tickets are worth P2,100.00 net for children 6 years old and above, while youngsters 3 years old and below have a 50% discount. Meanwhile, tickets for adults who will accompany their kids are only priced at P700.00 net.

For reservations and ticket inquiries, kindly contact Fili Hotel at 0999 995 7512 or email [email protected].

Easter Wonka Land – Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

Get a chance to experience a journey to a sweet chocolate factory at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Easter Wonka Land on March 31, 2024. For a regular ticket price of P850.00, kids with their guardians get to enjoy an Easter egg hunt, face painting, cookie decorating, and access to in-house selling booths.

Loads of delightful treats and giveaways await eager adventurers as they participate in a lineup of fun games and activities throughout the event. On top of this, there’s also a golden ticket surprise lurking in the corners for you to search for.

Three lucky egg-hunters carrying the best baskets shall be graced with a chance to dine for FREE.

So get your tickets now at the GRA booth by the Front Office from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM daily. You may also opt for an online registration through this link: https://bit.ly/Waterfront-Easter-2024

For inquiries, feel free to call Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino at (032) 232-6888 Local 8014 or 0998 594 8535.

South Town Centre’s Jungle Egg Hunt

Explore the vast forests in search of Easter eggs this March 31 at South Town Centre’s special Jungle Egg Hunt!

A fun line of activities is prepared for cheerful hunters from entertaining games, magic shows, an Easter egg parade and hunt, down to face painting with your chosen spirit animal.

Be prepared and wear your best costume inspired by themes revolving around zoos, safari, or animals. The winning explorer shall receive a gift coupon worth P1,000.00 with gift packs.

For interested hunters ages 3 to 12 years old, registration only requires a single receipt purchase with a minimum amount of P500.00 from any South Town Centre store. Feel free to visit the Level 3 Admin Office during mall hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 30, Saturday.

Hurry before the slots run out!

Easter Eggventure at BE

Hop on a magical ride this Easter Sunday at BE Resort Mactan’s Salt Restaurant. For only P900.00 nett per kid ages 5 – 12 years old and P1,800.00 nett per adult, BE is easily a top-notch place to be for wholesome relaxation and a fun-filled Easter celebration.

Luxurious amenities include day use of pools and other facilities, an Easter lunch buffet, a Kid’s Corner buffet with fluffy cotton candy treats, delightful giveaways, and other exciting gifts. There are also storytelling activities, Easter egg painting, and Easter egg hunt for kids and kids at heart.

For inquiries and reservations, kindly message BE Resort Mactan.

Marina Seaview’s Under the Sea Easter Sunday Special

Unwind by the calmness of the coast this Easter Sunday at Marina Seaview Restaurant on March 31, 2024. Invite people close to your heart for a joyous mealtime with delectable set dishes and loads of prizes and giveaways.

This festive celebration also offers wholesome games and egg-hunt activities best for family gatherings and barkadas.

GO ahead and treat your loved ones with that long overdue get-together by the sea and reserve your tables now by contacting 0917 134 2350.

For other inquiries, you may reach out to Marina Seaview Restaurant on Facebook.

MagsPeak Mountain Resort & Villas – A Place of Serenity

Nothing beats the soothing experience mountainous spots have to offer. Cast all your negative energies away and unwind at the serene highlands of Balamban at MagsPeak Mountain Resort & Villas this Holy Week.

Bring your family and friends along as you reflect through your devotionals at Our Lady of the Pillar Chapel found in the vicinity. The place is also perfect for spiritual activities such as the Station of the Cross and the Rosary Walk. You may also contemplate and ponder upon things that have been on your mind in the meditation garden. On top of all these, entry to this peaceful place is entirely FREE.

MagsPeak is ready to warmly accommodate your Lenten gatherings. For inquiries, you may message MagsPeak Mountain Resort & Villas’ Facebook Page or contact Ronan Rosal at [email protected] or through this phone number, 0917 170 0869.

Easter is all about venturing into a fresh spiritual start. It is also a time to renew and strengthen the bond you have with your family and friends by cherishing simple moments of laughter, fun time, and good food together.

Secure those reservations and make your Easter Sunday celebration a day to remember.

