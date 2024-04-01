20,000 spectators watch Sugat Kabanhawan Festival 2024 in Minglanilla

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 01,2024 - 07:48 AM

MINGLANILLA, Cebu — Around 20,000 spectators watched the highly anticipated Sugat Kabanhawan Festival in Minglanilla town, in southern Cebu on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The number of spectators were confirmed by officers from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) to the reporters on Sunday night.

The Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Minglanilla took place at the Cebu South Port in Barangay Tulay and was featured five contingents.

READ: Sugat Kabanhawan 2024 draws 13,000 crowd on Easter Sunday

The festival officially started with a street dance competition at 4 p.m. while the ritual showdown commenced at almost 7 p.m.

Aside from Minglanilla’s key officials, the event was also attended by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Board Member Red Duterte, and 1st District Representative Rhea Mae Gullas.

Subsidy to the LGU, contingents

During the event, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad announced that he will be giving an additional P50,000 to the prizes of the ritual showdown for each contingent.

Subsequently, Garcia also made a pronouncement regarding the subsidy that the province will give to Minglanilla’s local government and to the contingents as well.

Garcia said in her speech that the province will give a P1.5 million subsidy to the LGU and each contingent will receive a P300,000 subsidy.

Enad said in an interview with reporters that he was thankful to the governor for granting their request.

“Dako kaayo namo’g pasalamat nga sa atong hangyo nga gipun-an gyud tawon ni Gov. Gwen. Malipay ang mga bata, ang contingents, kay magamit sad tawn ni nila,” Enad said.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 host?

Apart from the subsidy, Garcia confirmed that there will be a 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. The venue and date for this has yet to be announced.

“Karong tuiga, pangandam, champion [nga] Minglanilla, kay mobalik ang Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024,” Garcia said.

To recall, Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan was hailed as the champion of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023.

When asked if Minglanilla is ready to host the Pasigarbo, Enad said that for now, the LGU is not ready yet, saying that the municipality’s infrastructures are not ready yet to host the grand event.

“But as the reigning grand champion, maningkamot gyud mi nga we will stay as grand champion,” Enad added.

The Sugat Kabanhawan Festival on Sunday ended at almost 10 p.m.

Sugat Kabanhawan Festival 2024 ritual showdown winners

Here are the winners of the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival 2024 ritual showdown and their corresponding prizes they received:

1st place: Minglanilla Science High School (Pundok sa Kabatan-onang Lungsoranon) – P450,000

2nd place: Tulay National High School (Banay sa Nagkahiusang Tulaynon) – P430,000

3rd place: Tungkil National High School (Banay Tungkilanon) – P410,000

4th place: Tungkop National High School (Nagkahiusang Mananayaw sa Cluster 4) – P390,000

5th place: Cuanos Integrated School (Tribu Cuantupamanhon) – P370,000

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP