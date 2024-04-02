Did you know that your pets may suffer from heat stroke too?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As temperatures climb and heat waves become increasingly common, the spotlight often falls on the effects of rising heat index on humans.

However, a lesser-discussed yet equally concerning aspect is the impact on our beloved pets.

From dogs to cats and beyond, the gradual increase in heat index poses a significant threat to their well-being, often going unnoticed or underestimated.

The local weather bureau based in Mactan already announced that in the next two days, the maximum heat index in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province will reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

In May, they also forecasted a possible maximum heat index of up to 47 degrees Celsius, which falls into the danger category.

With this, it is important to take extra precautions, not just for ourselves but also for our pets at home.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, the head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), shared that pets are also affected by the gradual increase of the heat index and may suffer heat stroke as well.

During a media forum on April 2, Maribojoc explained that the impacts of the heat index on animals depend on the type of animal and breed they are.

For dogs, she advised against walking them between 10 am to 4 pm, as the heat index tends to rise during these hours.

Additionally, she cautioned pet owners against taking their dogs on vacation and recommended arranging reliable guardians for their pets instead.

Signs of heat stroke on your pets

Maribojoc discussed several signs that indicate a dog may be on the verge of heat stroke or experiencing the effects of heat, including a dry or wet nose, excessive salivation, drooling, and heavy panting.

For double or triple-coated breeds, she suggested providing them with a cool environment such as a room with air conditioning or an electric fan, as they struggle to regulate their body temperature due to their heavy coats.

Subsequently, early signs of heat stroke in dogs may include a change in gum color from bright red to gray or bluish.

What to do when pets suffer from heat stroke

Maribojoc recommended a common solution to mitigate heat stroke, which involves applying a cloth dampened with cold water to the dogs or allowing them to lie on ice, with a cloth placed on top to prevent direct contact.

Meanwhile, Maribojoc reiterated that pet owners neglecting their pets, especially in current climate conditions, could face legal consequences and violations.

According to Maribojoc, they could face a fine of up to P250,000 and imprisonment for up to 5 years.