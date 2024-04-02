Tepora’s comeback fight to be announced soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s been a long while since boxing fans saw former interim world champion Jhack Tepora fight in the ring.

However, a new announcement will end Tepora’s roughly two-year hiatus.

This was after Viva Promotions, the official boxing outfit of Brendan Gibbons, who is the son of MP Promotions’ chief Sean Gibbons, announced that Tepora’s scheduled comeback would be announced soon.

Although there are no exact details yet about Tepora’s opponent, date, and venue, the latter has already been training for months in the United States.

The Cebuano Tepora went into hiatus after his botched first-round knockout loss to the unheralded Oscar Escandon in his tune-up bout in Ontario, United States in 2019.

After that, Tepora flew back to Cebu. He was left without a manager and promoter during the pandemic until he reunited with Gibbons and MP Promotions recently to revive his once-promising career.

Many boxing fans saw Tepora follow in the footsteps of Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire after winning the WBA interim world featherweight title in 2018 against Edivaldo Ortega via a ninth-round technical knockout.

That bout happened in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s fight against Lucas Matthysse.

The last time Tepora fought was in April 2022. He fought and beat countryman Richard Betos via a second-round knockout in a non-title bout that happened in General Santos City.

Tepora has a record of 24 wins with 18 knockouts with only one defeat.

He currently trains at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym of Sean Gibbons in Las Vegas with fellow MP Promotions boxers such as Jonas Sultan, Jerwin Ancajas, and Marlon Tapales.

