Naga City to host CVIRAA athletics event 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet scheduled in Cebu City from May 4-9, will have a major change in one of its venues.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages said that medal-rich athletics event will no longer be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) .

It will now be held at the Naga City Sports Complex in the Naga City in south Cebu which is about 21-kilometers from Cebu City.

READ MORE:

CVIRAA meet official date revealed

CCSC facelift set to be completed in May for CVIRAA

2024 Palarong Pambansa, CVIRAA will have the same playing venues

Pages made the announcement was after they were advised by the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the SBD Builders, the contractor of CCSC’s renovation project, to hold the athletics event in a different venue so as not to compromise the freshly-cured rubber on the track oval that might affect its overall quality.

Cebu City Sports Center oval

Moreover, Pages said the resurfacing of CCSC’s athletic oval requires a curing period which could be compromised if it’s used for CVIRAA’s athletics event. This may affect its longevity, quality, and performance for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 and beyond.

“The CCSC rubberized track oval will be completed by May. But DEPW and the contractor, SBD Builders, do not want to compromise the quality with the CVIRAA involving over 10,000 athletes. They want to ensure that the track oval is 100% ready when the Palaro commences with the Opening on July 9,” Pages said in a statement sent to CDN Digital.

“In a move to ensure the comprehensive preparation of the Cebu City Sports Center for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in July, the Department of Education, Region VII (DepEd RO7), announces the relocation of the athletics events for the upcoming Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) to the Naga City Sports Complex. This decision allows for the necessary infrastructure improvements within the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) to be completed without compromise,” he added.

Pages didn’t disclose the date for the official reopening of the CCSC oval, but he said that the CCSC pool will already be reopened by the end of April.

CVIRAA athletics

Despite the change, CVIRAA will still push through during its intended date. But one of its 24 events, the athletics, will already be held in Naga City.

CVIRAA serves as the official qualifying event for Region 7 for the Palarong Pambansa. Over 10,000 athletes from around Central Visayas will compete in the week-long meet.

“We affirm that the other CVIRAA events will proceed as scheduled in various venues across Cebu City, adhering to the original plan. This will include the reopening of the Cebu City Sports Center Swimming Pool by the end of April. This adjustment ensures that all participants can look forward to a competitive and safe environment for their sporting endeavors,” added Pages in their statement.

“DepEd RO7 is dedicated to the success of the CVIRAA and the optimal preparation for the Palarong Pambansa. We appreciate the support and understanding of all stakeholders as we make these necessary adjustments for the betterment of our sports programs and the safety of our participants.”

The opening and closing ceremonies of CVIRAA will be held indoors at the Cebu Coliseum to avoid the scorching summer heat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP