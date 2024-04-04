Naga accident: Woman tries to jump out of bus window, dies after vehicle crashes

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 04,2024 - 11:16 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman, who allegedly tried to jump out of the window of a passenger bus that had a brake malfunction, died after the vehicle crashed into a concrete fence in Naga City, southern Cebu on early Thursday morning, April 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, three other passengers suffered minor injuries and were being treated at the hospital.

The deadly accident happened at 3:45 a.m. along a dark road in Sitio Gaway-gaway, Barangay Uling, Naga City.

It was reported to the Naga Police Station, however, at around 5:20 a.m.

The injured victims were identified as Eric Pondoy, 36; Laren Rebicoy, 30; Violeta Garcia, 54; and Andrea Mananay, of legal age.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Niel Villaceran, traffic investigator at the Naga MPS, the accident occurred allegedly because of a brake malfunction.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Villaceran said that the bus was traveling from Toledo to Cebu City at the time of the accident.

However, the driver, identified as Derold Tajones Geraldez, 37, allegedly noticed that the brakes were failing as they reached the dark area in the highway that is known to be prone to accidents.

The vehicle was reportedly speeding up as it traversed the downward portion of a hill.

Upon learning of this, one of the passengers, Mananay, allegedly began to panic and stood up.

The driver allegedly tried to calm Garcia and the other passengers by saying that they will be fine.

Villaceran said that despite the driver’s warnings to stay seated, Garcia allegedly attempted to jump out of the bus window.

Distracted by the passenger, Geraldez allegedly lost control of the wheel and accidentally bumped into a concrete fence before crashing at the side of the hill.

The bus driver reportedly told police that Mananay possibly bumped her head on the fence causing her upper body to hang from the side of the bus unconscious.

Meanwhile, Geraldez was uninjured in the incident.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the three injured victims and Mananay were rushed to the Naga Hospital.

The 11 other passengers of the bus have already boarded another bus to Cebu City when police arrived, said Villaceran.

Pondoy, Rebicoy, and Garcia reportedly sustained minor injuries and were transferred to a hospital in Talisay City where they were being treated.

Mananay, however, was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician at the Naga hospital.

According to Villaceran, the victim was on her way to Cebu City like she does everyday with her younger sibling to sell vegetables.

On the day of the accident, however, she was traveling alone.

As of this writing, the body of the dead woman remains at the hospital while her sibling is waiting for Mananay’s husband to arrive.

Meanwhile, Geraldez was brought to the Naga Police Station where he is temporarily detained.

During the interview with police, Geraldez allegedly claimed that the cause of the accident was a sudden brake malfunction.

Villaceran said that an investigation would be conducted to verify his claims.

Geraldez would possibly be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injuries, he added.

However, Mananay’s sibling has already reportedly negotiated with the bus driver and would allegedly be willing to settle amicably in the condition that the driver would pay for the victim’s burial.

Police are still waiting for the decision of Mananay’s husband and of the relatives of the three other injured victims.

Villaceran further relayed a message to drivers to always check the condition of their vehicles before leaving to their destinations and to always be careful when driving in the dark.

