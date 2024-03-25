Talisay accident: 1 hurt after tourist van crashes into tree in Cansojong

By: Paul Lauro

The tourist van involved in the accident on Sunday, March 24, in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, ended on the other lane of the road after the driver lost control of the vehicle. | CT-TODA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man got injured after the tourist van he drove lost control, and crashed into a tree on the center island of the Cebu South Coastal Road in Talisay City last Sunday, March 24.

The victim was identified as Alvin Samocler. Also on board the vehicle was a 45-year-old Korean tourist namely Song Jeong Hyeon who, fortunately, was spared from the impact of the collision.

Based on initial findings revealed by the City of Talisay Traffic Operations & Development Authority (CT-Toda) on Monday, March 25, Samocler was traversing the innermost, southbound lane of the highway on Sunday morning.

He was driving Hyeong to Badian town, a third-class municipality some 110 kilometers southwest of Talisay City.

Around 8:30 a.m., while driving down the highway in Barangay Cansojong, Samocler reportedly lost control of his vehicle which climbed onto the gutter of the center island before crashing into a nearby tree.

The accident also slightly damaged an Isuzu elf heading south, and traversing the middle lane.

Jonathan Tumalak, head of CT-Toda, said they considered the incident as a case of ‘self-accident’ since the driver failed to control the vehicle.

Traffic investigators also took note the highway that time became slippery due to the early morning rains Cebu experience on Sunday.

Samocler remained confined in a hospital on Monday, but he was already in a stable condition, Tumulak added.

