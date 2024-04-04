Borbon accident: Delivery van slams into parked taxi, killing its driver

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 04,2024 - 03:55 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old man, who was cleaning the front windshield of his black premium taxicab in Borbon town, northeastern Cebu, died when a delivery van suddenly slammed into the back of his parked vehicle on early Thursday morning, April 4, 2024.

The accident happened along the national highway in Barangay Lugo, Borbon town in northeastern Cebu at around 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE:

Naga accident: Woman tries to jump out of bus window, dies after vehicle crashes

Talisay accident: 1 hurt after tourist van crashes into tree in Cansojong

Nursing student killed after SUV flips over in Balamban road accident

The victim was identified as Junnel Arcilla Cahayagan, 41, a taxi driver and a resident of the barangay.

Meanwhile, the suspect was Mark Edward Maspara Abano, 36, from Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

Abano was reportedly traveling from Cebu City to Bogo to transport goods when the accident took place.

According to Police Captain Gerry Montefalcon Antopina, chief of Borbon police, Cahagayan was cleaning the front windshield of his vehicle that was parked by the side of the road on Thursday morning.

A few minutes later, however, a delivery van suddenly crashed into the back portion of the parked taxicab, throwing the driver in front of the taxicab which was dragged by the truck several meters before falling down the lot to be planted with sugar cane.

Antopina said that the van driver claimed that he lost control of the vehicle after its steering wheel got stuck.

READ MORE:

Motorcycle driver who occupied the opposite lane dies in Batangas crash

34 hurt in Mountain Province road crash

The vehicular incident was reported by a concerned citizen to authorities at around 8:05 a.m.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the victim was rushed to the Juan Dosado District Hospital in Sogod town for medical treatment.

The attending physician, however, declared Cahayagan dead on arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Abano was brought to the custodial facility of the Borbon Municipal Police Station where he was detained, as of this writing.

Antopina said that the suspect would likely be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to property.

He said that they would be waiting for the decision of the victim’s family on whether they would push through with the filing of the case against Abano.

Borbon is a 4th class municipality in Cebu province which is located some 97.1 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP