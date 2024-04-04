Cebu City PWDs: Over 14,000 to receive cash aid starting April 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City PWDs or Persons with Disabilities totaling 14,557 are set to receive financial assistance starting Friday, April 5.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced on April 2 that all PWDs across the city would receive cash assistance of P3,000, covering the months of January, February, and March.

In an interview with Portia Basmayor, the head of the Department of Social Welfare Services, on Thursday, April 4, it was clarified that the 14,557 represents those eligible for assistance, with 309 of them being bedridden.

Basmayor explained that family members of bedridden PWDs can collect the assistance on their behalf by presenting the PWD ID or certification at the distribution venue.

She also mentioned that the distribution will be simultaneous across all 70 barangays in the city.

According to Basmayor, the distribution should have taken place last March immediately after the distribution of cash assistance to senior citizens. However, due to the observance of Holy Week, it was postponed.

The distribution of cash aid for Cebu City PWDs will commence on Friday, April 5, and conclude on Friday the next week.

On March 21, approximately 90,500 senior citizens in Cebu City became eligible to receive cash aid for the first quarter of 2024.

Beneficiaries received P3,000 cash aid covering the months of January to March.

The distribution concluded on March 29, 2024.

Cebu City is one of the first local government units to implement cash aid to its senior and PWD sectors. It also has one of the highest amounts intended for financial assistance for PWDs and elder citizens.

