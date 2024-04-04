Ex-Bosconian players thrilled to join Cebu Football Club

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves will be well-represented in the Cebu Football Club’s roster as three of its alumni players suited up for the club in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

They’re none other than Kamil Jaser Amirul, Erich Rafael Orale, and Glen Thomas Ramos, who became known by many Cebuano football fans as some of the best players that made the Greywolves a household name in Cebu’s football scene.

These three young booters journeyed with the Greywolves from the grassroots level to the biggest tournaments in the country, including the PFF youth, Palarong Pambansa, CVIRAA, Cesafi, and other events.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Amirul said that having many homegrown Cebuano players on Cebu FC’s roster is a great development in local football.

“That’s very good that we have more local Cebuano footballers in the squad now. We also want to inspire young footballers here in Cebu so that they can become like us in the future,” said Amirul.

“This season is not going to be easy, so we’re gonna need everyone’s support because we have a good chance of winning the title since we have a quality team right now.”

Amirul became known in the Philippine football scene after scoring the winning goal for the Philippines in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers at the Al-Saadah Sports Complex in Salalah, Oman, in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ramos is widely known in Cebu not just for being the son of multi-titled coach Glen Ramos but also for his talent in the sport.

Ramos earned numerous accolades in Cesafi, CVIRAA, and PRISAA before he was recruited and played for the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in the UAAP.

For Ramos, he’s very proud to be one of the Cebuano homegrown players who made it into CFC’s roster.

“I’m so proud of myself that I made it here and one of the inspirations of young Cebuano footballers. Everyone’s welcome here,” said Ramos, who will be CFC’s midfielder.

Lastly, Orale feels honored to be recruited by CFC and to play for his hometown, Cebu City.

Orale is the son of Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) president Rodney Orale.

“I’m thrilled; being here for CFC is an honor and a privilege. This is where the fun started for us since I grew up in Cebu. It’s my hometown, of course, so this season will be exciting for us. There are a lot of good teams, and I’m happy about this opportunity,” said Orale.

Amirul, Ramos, and Orale will be seen in action on Saturday for CFC Gentle Giants against Loyola FC in the opening of the PFL at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

