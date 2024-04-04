Cebu Daily Newscast: Ando punches second Olympics ticket as Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo misses 

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast to know the latest news inside and outside Cebu City.





Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Cebuana weight-lifter Elreen Ando is the latest Filipino athlete to qualify for the 2024 Paris olympics, after a strong showing in the international weight-lifting federation in Phuket, Thailand, on Wednesday, April 3.

Ando finished seventh overall among 44 lifters in the last remaining olympic qualifiers. Meanwhile, Hidilyn Diaz, the lone Filipino gold medalist, failed to qualify in the same competition.

Authorities in minglanilla town are investigating the cause of a fire on thursday that caused 2.2 million pesos in damages.

The fire in barangay linao, which started past three a-m., razed 49 houses and partially damaged three other houses and a chapel.

Victims were given temporary shelter at the lipata central elementary school.

A man died in Borbon town in Northeastern Cebu after a delivery van slammed into the back of his parked vehicle on Thursday morning, April 4.

According to reports, the victim, taxi driver Junnel Cahayagan, was cleaning his windshield while parked by the side of the road in Barangay Lugo, at the time of the incident.

The van, driven by Mark Abano, was transporting goods to cebu city when his vehicle crashed into the back portion of the victim’s taxi.

Cahayagan was dragged by the truck for several meters before falling down to the lot.

Around 5,000 Filipinos were affected by the recent Taiwan earthquake, this was according to the Department of Migrant Workers. (DMW)

Officer in charge hans Cacdac said that 1,400 OFWs were located in Hualien County while the rest are from adjacent countries.

Cacdac also confirmed that three filipinos sustained minor injuries following the earthquake.

Recent reports list nine deaths and 800 injuries after a magnitude 7-point-6 earthquake hit taiwan on wednesday.

