Minglanilla fire: Probe set to unravel cause of P2.2M blaze

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An investigation is being conducted to determine what caused the Minglanilla fire on Thursday that incurred a damage of P2.2 million.

As of this writing, fire officials are looking into the possible cause of the fire in Purok Mangga, Sitio Fatima Lipata, Barangay Linao past 3 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Jomer Pavo, a total of 49 houses were totally damaged as a result of the fire.

Additionally, 3 other houses were partially damaged and one chapel was affected.

He added that most of the houses were made of light materials and situated close to each other, enabling the fire to spread quickly.

Pavo also relayed that getting to the affected area was difficult for firetrucks as the road was narrow and there were parked motorcycles.

The fire was raised to the the first alarm at 3:27 a.m. At 3:41 a.m., it was raised further to the 2nd alarm. Fire officials then declared a fire out at 4:37 a.m.

Pavo added that a total of 42 families were affected by the fire and that the total damages were pegged at P2,205,000.

Fortunately, no one was reported injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the Minglanilla fire victims were given temporary shelter at the Lipata Central Elementary School which has been turned into an evacuation center.

In his official social media page, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad said that tents have been set up to be used as temporary homes for the 224 displaced fire victims.

Moreover, a medical station was set up at the evacuation center and free meals were distributed on Thursday morning.

