Super Lotto 6/49: 2 bettors split P89.5M jackpot prize — PCSO

Two bettors will split P89.5 million after they won the Super Lotto 6/49’s jackpot prize, which was raffled on Thursday night, said the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The two bettors got the winning combination for Thursday’s raffle draw of 8-16-18-29-14-09, sharing in half the jackpot prize of P89,556,807.60.

Super Lotto 6/49’s jackpot was last won on February 15, when a bettor correctly guessed the winning numbers 19-10-08-24-20-13—the better bagged P64,105,266.60.

Perhaps the biggest winner of the Super Lotto 6/49 this year was the lone bettor who took home a whooping P640,654,817.60 for the January 16 draw that yielded the winning combination, 26-33-14-48-06-42.

Meanwhile, the PCSO said that in Lotto 6/42’s raffle, which was also held on Thursday, no bettor was able to match the winning numbers 26-36-31-40-39-06 with the P16,401,481.80 jackpot.

The PCSO said SuperLotto 6/49 is a 6 out of 49 nationwide lottery game drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, while Lotto 6/42 is a 6 out of 42 raffles conducted every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

All lotto prizes exceeding P10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Law, according to PCSO.

