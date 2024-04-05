Cebu Daily Newscast: No classes in Cebu province due to extreme heat

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, April 5.

All classes in Cebu province are suspended beginning Friday, April 5, until further notice as the summer heat became risky for teachers and students to go out.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued a memorandum on Friday, directing local governments under the province’s jurisdiction to cancel all classes until further notice.

The governor justified her order, saying the unusually high heat index in Cebu province poses a risk to the well-being of students and teachers.

Since Tuesday, April 3, several areas in Cebu have decided to allow schools to cancel face-to-face classes and implement other modes of learning as the island province continues to suffer extreme heat due to the El Niño phenomenon.

In the past few weeks, the heat indices have reached dangerous levels, with some days hitting as high as 39 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to step in in his ongoing row with the Cebu Port Authority or CPA.

In a report from Cebu City News and Information on April 4, Rama mentioned that the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) should now address the concern regarding the historical heritage that the CPA port project could damage.

He also asked Malacañang to intervene, citing his loyalty to the Marcos-Duterte tandem. Rama cited the Malacañang sa Sugbo, the Compania Maritima structure, the Chinese Museum, and the Basilica del Santo Niño with Magellan’s Cross as among the significant heritage sites that could be affected by the port project.

In the NBA, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson scored 29 points each, and the Golden State Warriors stretched their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 133-110 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

The Warriors, who are in 10th place in the Western Conference, never trailed and built a 15-point lead by halftime behind 21 points by Thompson. He made seven 3-pointers, five of which came in the first half.

They improved to 3-0 against Houston this season and have won the last 13 regular-season games against the Rockets.

Jabari Smith Jr. had 24 points to lead the Rockets, who dropped their third game in a row after winning their previous 11 games. Rookie Cam Whitmore added 17 points off the bench.

Andi Eigenmann is back to vlogging after the death of her mother, veteran actress Jacklyn Jose, last month.

In her family’s YouTube channel, Happy Islanders, Andi greeted all their subscribers with a warm smile and her signature Isla sunkissed skin. The vlog is titled “Coming home to Siargao & touring with my little brother.”

She mentioned that she’s back to making vlogs to show consistency in their simple life on the island. Andi started to cry when she mentioned the part of her late mother, Jacklyn, as their biggest fan.

She revealed that when she checked her mom’s YouTube, she said the last video she watched was the Happy Islanders video.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP