Avantrac pummels Buildrite in AEBC 7th Corporate Cup cagefest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Avantrac thrashed Buildrite, 87-74, in the resumption of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup 2024 on Friday evening, April 5, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

Avantrac plunged back into hardcourt action after a week-long rest for the Holy Week and grabbed a resounding victory against Buildrite to improve their record to two wins without a loss.

Noriko Benedicto topscored Avantrac with 18 points, three rebounds, and two steals.

JC Tangapa added 12 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

Buildrite’s Michael Cinco spoiled his double-double game of 25 points and 15 rebounds as his team suffered their first loss in the AEBC Corporate Cup. Jason Cinco scored 12 points in their losing efforts.

CBM Engineering vs Island Paints

Meanwhile, CBM Engineering narrowly defeated Island Premium Paints, 70-67.

Ivan Deo finished with a game-high 23 points. He had with seven boards, three assists, and two steals. Mark Malinao had 10 points, seven rebounds, and two steals for CBM Engineering.

Island Premium Paints’ Brennan Gothong and Levi Sinson scored 17 and 14 points, respectively in their defeat.

Island Premium Paints gave CBM Engineering a scare after erasing an 11-point lead, 53-42, heading into the final canto. Still, CBM Engineering survived and earned the win.

On the other hand, Phelps Dodge beats EGS, 73-63. Peje Codeneria scored a game-high 17 points with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Gil Dumadag and Leonil Ibarita chipped in 12 points, apiece.

Archie Araw-Araw and Gerald Jayme scored nine and eight points, respectively for EGS.

