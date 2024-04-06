CV cops to boost anti-criminality operations this summer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Central Visayas will implement a more aggressive approach against all criminal activities, especially illegal drugs, during the summer months.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Pelare said that during the summer break, many of the students are expected to travel to go home to their respective provinces. There will also be those who will be traveling for vacation.

“During summer vacation, your police will be very aggressive in the conduct of police operations, especially against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, so on and so forth,” Pelare said.

In relation to this, Pelare warned Central Visayas residents to refrain from getting involved in illegal activities.

Summer operational plan

Pelare said that they already came up with an operation plan for their “Summer Vacation (SUMVAC) 2024” campaign in order to secure the region during the summer months. This includes increasing police presence in areas of convergence such as shopping malls.

He added that “red teams” will also be sent out to ensure that the security plan is implemented effectively.

In addition, they will also focus on intelligence-driven fight against illegal drugs in compliance with the directive of Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil, the new director of the Philippine National Police.

Marbil had earlier said that their operations will no longer be associated with the so-called “war on drugs” campaign.

The anti-narcotics campaign was launched by former President Rodrigo Duterte through the PNP’s “Oplan Tokhang.”

Drug-free community

Instead of declaring a “war” against drugs, Marbil said they will now shift to working for a drug-free community.

During a press conference on April 2, Marbil said that the PNP will already stop using its “quota system” for seized drugs and arrests as indicators for their performance.

Pelare said performance will now be based on how their operations will affect the supply of illegal drugs in the region.

“Not by the numbers, but by the impact of the operations especially in our supply reduction strategy,” said Pelare.

Moving forward, Pelare said that their operations will already be intelligence-driven and aimed to eradicate at least 80-90 percent of the drug supply in Central Visayas.

“That is the objective of Police Regional Office 7. Of course, 100 percent atong gusto. But di man gyud nato pud ma-perfect ang atoang system karon. But we will have our measure of evaluation in a realistic manner,” Pelare added. /With a report from Inquirer.net

