Controversy involving officials affects Consolacion brgy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Barangay Pulpogan in Cosolacion town, northern Cebu admitted that the entire community was affected by a controversy involving two of their officials.

Earlier, a councilor and an SK chairwoman from the barangay were discovered having an affair inside a motel in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2024.

The councilor’s wife followed him and reported the incident to the police.

In an official statement posted on their Facebook Page, the barangay assured that despite the incident, they remain committed to their duties and will uphold the law in carrying them out.

However, they made it clear that such actions will not be tolerated.

“Wala ug dili motolerate ang Barangay sa mga salaudnon nga maglangkob sa Violation Against Women and their Children o unsa mang kalapasan sa gisangon nga mandato sa abaga sa mga opisyal, lakip na niini ang immoralidad,” the statement reads.

They confirmed that a complaint had already been filed against the two barangay officials, however, the barangay appealed to the public to let the court or any agency decide on the complaint.

“Daghan kanato ang buot nga makab-ot sa hinanaling panahon ug paagi ang tubag ug hustisya alang sa tanang involved, apan sama na sa atong nasayran, ang paghukom dili iya sa barangay apan anaa sa hustong ahensya sa gobyerno ug sa Korte. Sa kining maong hitabo, hangyoon ta ang tanan nga atong irespito ang balaud nga “innocent ’till proven otherwise” it added.

The barangay also appealed to the public to avoid proliferating hearsay or unconfirmed information about the incident to no longer create any harm to the individuals involved.

“Ug buot namong ipadayag ug ihangyo nga niining very disturbing time, atong respetohon ang pagbati sa tanang directly involved labi sa mga involved nga mga minor children,” the statement said. /clorenciana

Guilty of adultery, concubinage, or bigamy

