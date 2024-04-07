Marcos declares April 10 a regular holiday in view of Eid’l Fitr

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace declared Eid’l Fitr, or the Feast of Ramadhan, on Wednesday next week (April 10) a holiday.

The Palace released to the media Proclamation No. 514 that contained the declaration.

“Now, therefore, I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Wednesday, 10 April 2024, a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of EidI Fitr (Feast of Ramadhan),” said the Chief Executive in the proclamation.

The holiday falls right next to ‘Araw ng Kagitingan’ (Day of Valor) on April 9, Tuesday.

The date was recommended by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, said Malacañang.

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, it is necessary to declare Wednesday, 10 April 2024,” said the President.

