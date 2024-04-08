Cebu Daily Newscast: Taiwanese jailed for attacking a transwoman; claims he was blackmailed
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Taiwanese jailed for attacking a transwoman; claims he was blackmailed
A Taiwanese national got unlucky in his quest to find a match on a dating app after he found himself behind bars for allegedly attacking a transwoman here last Sunday, April 7.
But the foreigner claimed and accused the transwoman of blackmailing, catfishing and trying to rob him instead.
Range999: Pasaylo-a ko; now in city jail
After spending weeks in a detention cell at Mabolo Police Station, Jed Andrew Salera, popularly known as Range999, has been transferred to the Cebu City Jail.
This was after enforcers at the Mabolo Police Station received a commitment order from the court on Monday, April 8.
Boy dies after falling from 27th floor of high-rise condo in Cebu City
A four-year-old boy died after he fell from the 27th floor of a high-rise condominium here on Monday morning, April 8.
The tragedy reportedly happened around 6 a.m. on Monday, police from the Mabolo Police Station said.
Kathryn swak na swak sa remake sa Marimar; Alden bagay nga Sergio
Swak na swak ang Kapamilya actress ug Box-Office Queen nga si Kathryn Bernardo nga mobida sa remake sa “Marimar.”
Kung duna kunoy bag-o nga collaboration ang GMA ug ABS-CBN, maayo unta na buhaton nila ang bag-o nga bersiyon sa “Marimar” ug kuhaon nila si Kathryn isip lead star kuyog ang Asia’s Multimedia Star nga si Alden Richards.
