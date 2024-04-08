Cebu Daily Newscast: Taiwanese jailed for attacking a transwoman; claims he was blackmailed

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, April 8, 2024.

A Taiwanese national got unlucky in his quest to find a match on a dating app after he found himself behind bars for allegedly attacking a transwoman here last Sunday, April 7.

But the foreigner claimed and accused the transwoman of blackmailing, catfishing and trying to rob him instead.

After spending weeks in a detention cell at Mabolo Police Station, Jed Andrew Salera, popularly known as Range999, has been transferred to the Cebu City Jail.

This was after enforcers at the Mabolo Police Station received a commitment order from the court on Monday, April 8.

A four-year-old boy died after he fell from the 27th floor of a high-rise condominium here on Monday morning, April 8.

The tragedy reportedly happened around 6 a.m. on Monday, police from the Mabolo Police Station said.

Swak na swak ang Kapamilya actress ug Box-Office Queen nga si Kathryn Bernardo nga mobida sa remake sa “Marimar.”

Kung duna kunoy bag-o nga collaboration ang GMA ug ABS-CBN, maayo unta na buhaton nila ang bag-o nga bersiyon sa “Marimar” ug kuhaon nila si Kathryn isip lead star kuyog ang Asia’s Multimedia Star nga si Alden Richards.

ALSO READ:

Admin cases filed vs cop in sex video blackmail case

DFA: 2 Filipino transwomen face assault, battery raps after Bangkok fight

Being a Transwoman: Transitioning is ‘bravery’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP