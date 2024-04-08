Quiboloy not ‘armed and dangerous’ even with 19 guns – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy, who has an arrest warrant for sexual abuse, is not considered “armed and dangerous” even though he has 19 assorted firearms, the spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Col. Jean Fajardo said, in a press conference on Monday.

Fajardo explained that under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (Republic Act No. 10591), an individual, particularly if a certified gun collector or a gun club member, may own and possess 15 registered firearms.

She also pointed out that the current cases of Quiboloy, along with his co-accused, have nothing to do with his ownership of firearms.

All six were charged with violating the Anti-Child Abuse Law (Republic Act 7610), specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

Quiboloy’s firearms

Nonetheless, Fajardo said she would ask the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) if his case would be sufficient ground for the possible revocation and cancellation of Quiboloy’s license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF).

Under PNP’s policy, the suspension of a permit and LTOPF depends on whether an individual has used his firearms in a crime.

This situation will immediately prompt the FEO to review the possible revocation and cancellation of LTOPF.

Arrest warrants

Last April 3, Davao authorities served arrest warrants that led to the surrender of Quiboloy’s five co-accused.

The five were allowed to post bail of P80,000 each.

Fugitive

On the other hand, authorities considered Quiboloy a fugitive after they failed to locate him days after the issuance of the arrest warrants.

The religious leader is was also included in the Most Wanted list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in January 2022 for sex trafficking.

The FBI published a wanted poster seeking information leading to his arrest for “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; (and) bulk cash smuggling.”

