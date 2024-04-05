Mayor Cabaron volleyball tilt resumes on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a week-long pause, the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-Town Volleyball Tournament resumes its hardcourt action tomorrow at the Moalboal Covered Court in south Cebu this weekend.

The host town, Moalboal, and Barili, will fight for the top spot in the men’s division. Both teams have identical 3-0 (win-loss) records.

They will clash on April 7 to determine which deserves the top spot in the team standings.

To recall, Barili defeated Badian, 28-26, 25-11, while Moalboal beat Dumanjug, 25-21, 25-23, last March 24 before the tournament took a one-week break for the Holy Week.

Moalboal’s playing coach and ex-Philippine team member Dave Cabaron said they are the underdogs against Barili despite the match at their homecourt.

“They’ve been playing together for a long time since they also played in the GUV Cup, unlike our team, which was only formed recently for this tournament,” said Cabaron.

Despite being the underdog in this marquee matchup, Cabaron said that he trusts his players, who have the potential to beat Barili.

A win by Barili against the host will put them at 4-0, securing them a spot in the final four and a chance to win the P50,000 top purse.

In the other men’s division matches, Badian and Dumanjug will face off tomorrow, Saturday, April 6, while Ronda and Alegria will also have a duel. On April 7, Alcantara will take on Malabuyoc.

On the distaff side, Cabaron is optimistic his team can bounce back from their three-set loss to Dumanjug, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21, before the Holy Week.

“They took it easy against a beatable team,” said Cabaron.

