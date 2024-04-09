Daily Gospel, April 9

This is the Daily Gospel for today, April 09, 2024, which is the Tuesday o the Second Week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 3, 7b-15.

Jesus said to Nicodemus: “’You must be born from above.’

The wind blows where it wills, and you can hear the sound it makes, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes; so it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.”

Nicodemus answered and said to him, “How can this happen?”

Jesus answered and said to him, “You are the teacher of Israel and you do not understand this?

Amen, amen, I say to you, we speak of what we know and we testify to what we have seen, but you people do not accept our testimony.

If I tell you about earthly things and you do not believe, how will you believe if I tell you about heavenly things?

No one has gone up to heaven except the one who has come down from heaven, the Son of Man.

And just as Moses lifted up the serpent in the desert, so must the Son of Man be lifted up, so that everyone who believes in him may have eternal life.”

