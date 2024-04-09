Dela Rosa confident Senate will approve ROTC bill

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa is confident that the Senate will pass the Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) bill, even if it does not receive unanimous support.

“Ako, kung magka-botohan [ay] sure ako na mananalo. Pero ‘yun nga lang, hindi overwhelming,” said dela Rosa in a phone patch interview on Tuesday.

(If we were to vote on it, I am sure it would win. However, it will not be overwhelming.)

Dela Rosa, a staunch advocate of ROTC, said his “personal estimate” shows that they will win by a “slim margin.”

“Slim margin — kung magkaka botohan ha (if we will vote on it). Kung magkaka botohan (if there would be voting), we will win by a slim margin,” he said.

Dela Rosa’s remarks came after Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri’s disclosure that the Senate will prioritize the Mandatory ROTC bill in May before the sine-die break.

In an ambush interview on Monday, Zubiri said they would give the bill a chance, adding that he thinks more senators favor ROTC. In the same breath, the Senate leader disclosed that he commissioned a Pulse Asia survey in December 2023, revealing that majority of Filipinos favor the return of ROTC.

Meanwhile, Zubiri’s remarks delighted Dela Rosa, who then admitted that he had talked to Zubiri and asked the Senate leader if they could finally schedule discussions on his Mandatory ROTC bill.

“Kinukulit na ako kung bakit hindi pa raw lumabas ang batas na ‘yan so sabi ko kay [Senate President Zubiri]: ‘Baka pwedeng i-kuwan natin, i-tackle na natin,” said dela Rosa.

(I am being asked by ROTC supporters why the law on mandatory ROTC hasn’t come out yet. That’s why I said to Senate President Zubiri: ‘Maybe we can schedule it, let’s tackle it.’)

When asked if he was eyeing the passage of the bill before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), the former top cop turned senator answered: “I am hopeful.”

“Hope lang. Wala namang bayad sa hope no? Walang bayad mangarap. Ako’y nangangarap na sana maipasa natin ‘yan bago mag Sona,” said dela Rosa.

(Only hope. There’s no payment for hoping, right? It’s free to dream. I am hoping that we will be able to pass this before Sona.)

But does dela Rosa only want to revive ROTC because of the heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea? He said that, with or without the dispute, there was still a need for ROTC.

“How much more ngayon na merong impending threat galing dyan sa West Philippine Sea, so the more that we have to prepare. There’s no compromise for defense,” he emphasized.

(How much more now when there is an impending threat in the West Philippine Sea, so the more we have to prepare. There’s no compromise for defense.)

However, the proposed revival of mandatory ROTC is still met with opposing views in the upper chamber.

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros earlier said that in light of China’s aggression, there is a need for higher funding and support for military modernization, especially in the Philippine Navy.

This, instead of reviving the mandatory ROTC program.

She also told reporters that the Senate minority bloc is now preparing their arguments against the proposed move, primarily since it is now being eyed for Senate interpellations.

