Cebu Daily Newscast: SRP viaduct accident: Hailing app driver, passenger die after motorcycle slams into center island

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday April 10, 2024.

Two motorists died in a road mishap along the viaduct of the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City on Wednesday, April 10.

Authorities from the Cebu City Traffic Enforcement Unit confirmed that an accident occurred involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) occurred along the highway past 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The parents of a teenager who carried out a deadly school shooting in the US state of Michigan were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison on Tuesday in an unprecedented and closely watched case.

Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James — who bought their son the gun as a Christmas present — were the first parents of a school shooter to be convicted of manslaughter in the United States for the actions of their child.

A Cebu City councilor wanted to propose an ordinance seeking to punish ‘rugby boys’ and their negligent parents.

This was after a video caught a group of minors sniffing what looked like rugby from a plastic bag while riding in a public transportation (a passenger utility jeepney) from uptown to downtown Cebu City.

A teachers group said on Tuesday, April 9, that reverting to the old school calendar can be done as soon as possible with certain sacrifices.

The immediate return to the old academic calendar, in which regular classes would be conducted from June to March with summer breaks from April to May could easily be implemented by the Department of Education (DepEd).

