Water Conservation Tips in the Household

Water conservation is the management of water resource usage and ensuring its availability now and in the future. It is not just to lessen the water bill, but an action to protect the environment. Conserving water should begin in the household by teaching and reminding ourselves of its importance and practicing it daily.

This action is not an overnight transformation; it takes years of practice. By being an example to children, we show them how to save water at home and influence them. Then we can be the action, the start of the change.

Here are the tips you can apply at home:

Fix Leaks

Always set up regular checkups for leaks in the house, such as pipes, faucets, toilets, and even the outdoor irrigation systems. Having them fixed promptly could lessen the waste of unused water over time. If possible, have them replaced if there is damage.

Collect Rainwater

Prepare a rain barrel under the roof gutters to collect the rainwater. The collected water would be used for watering the plants, cleaning the car, and cleaning household appliances, such as mopping the floor and wiping the dirty windows. Just do not forget to properly seal the barrel to avoid mosquito breeding on it.

Recycling Used Water

Save the used water from showers, laundries, and dishes in a large barrel rather than letting it drain down the pipes. You can use it for flushing the toilets, cleaning the garage, and treating the stain on the driveway. Although, ensure to take off the scraps from the dishes’ water so it would not block the pipes and cause more issues in the future.

Buckets than Showers

When taking a bath, having a bucket is better than a shower in terms of saving water. It could help to measure if the gathered water is enough for taking a bath rather than a shower. The latter could waste gallons of water, as some people tend to let it run throughout the regimen.

Turn Off Faucets

When there is dripping water from the faucet, ensure to turn it off properly. Do not leave it trickling in the sink all day long, as it will add to the water bill. It is also applicable when brushing the teeth; use a cup rather than letting the water run on.

Since El Niño is drying up our water dams, we have to start making changes within our households and how we consume water daily. This is a call for change. The change that could help us, our environment, and our future generation.

