Titay’s Rosquillos Upgrades Facilities to Meet Increasing Demand

Liloan’s iconic bakery, Titay’s Rosquillos and Delicacies, founded by Margarita Frasco or Mama Titay in 1907, ushers in a new milestone with the groundbreaking of its new factory in Titay’s Poblacion, Liloan, on April 1, 2024, to meet the increasing demand for their products by locals and tourists.

We have to innovate. We can’t always be just stuck in the same building. Plus, this new factory is going to cater a lot more. It’s going to produce a lot faster. Margarita “Margo” Domingo Frasco

Titay’s Liloan Rosquillos and Delicacies Chief Operating Officer

Titay’s, a brand that established the rosquillos (ringlet-shaped biscuits) as a Cebuano delicacy, acts with customers in mind and finds a solution to cater to the demands of the changing times.

Under the stewardship of the Frasco family’s 4th generation, the new factory, built on a 1.3-hectare property, is set to house new and improved machinery, increasing the business’s productivity and efficiency.

According to Margarita “Margo” Domingo Frasco, Titay’s Liloan Rosquillos and Delicacies Chief Operating Officer, building a new factory is their way to ride the wave of the changing times. “We have to innovate. We can’t always be just stuck in the same building. Plus, this new factory is going to cater a lot more. It’s going to produce a lot faster.”

The new factory boasts state-of-the-art equipment, from cutting-edge cookie makers to advanced ovens, a significant upgrade from those utilized in Titay’s previous facility. This modernization eliminates manual processes, ushering in automation and ensuring the business’s production is agile and adaptable to evolving demands.

Moreover, the design of Titay’s soon-to-be factory is contemporary, with a touch of the defining structural elements of its original store, which resembles traditional Spanish architecture. Through this, the brand can tell the story of its rich heritage as a leading pasalubong center in Cebu to the new generation.

The new factory assures employment to 250 workers, the current number of existing employees working for Titay’s. Currently, the well-loved Titay’s rosquillos and other delicacies are produced manually. Completing the new factory ensures livelihood among locals, adding more workers to cater to the brand’s goal of reaching more customers outside.

“By embracing innovation and procuring new equipment, we enhance efficiency and increase productivity without compromising quality. And since we are devoting certain product lines to continued manual production, we assure Titay’s future without sacrificing livelihood,” said Deputy Speaker and Cebu 5th District Representative, Hon. Vincent Franco “Duke” Domingo Frasco, who also serves as Titay’s Liloan Rosquillos and Delicacies Finance Director.

The new factory is just the beginning of Titay’s upgrade. The facility’s first phase, including the production area, is set for completion by the end of the year.

Titay’s Rosquillos is set to enter a new era by establishing a modern factory in Liloan, promising increased efficiency, productivity, and the ability to meet customers’ evolving demands without compromising the quality and tradition it is known for. This strategic move secures the brand’s position as a beloved brand in Cebu and prepares it for a future where tradition and innovation go hand in hand.

