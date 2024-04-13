Why you should have these plants at home

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Having plants at home not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also brings numerous health benefits to its occupants.

In the Philippines, where lush vegetation is abundant, incorporating plants into our homes is a common practice.

Whether you have a spacious house or a cozy apartment, there are plenty of plant options that thrive in the Philippine climate and can transform your homes into tranquil havens.

Why are plants good for our homes?

“Plants, in my opinion, are important because they give balance to an otherwise very industrialized lifestyle. But, more than that, they teach us a lot of other life lessons that, for me, helps us become better people such as responsibility and altruism,” says Lance, a plant enthusiast in Cebu City.

So as we celebrate International Plant Appreciation Day today, April 13, 2024, we give you some of the more common plants that are good for our homes.

Snake plant (Sansevieria Trifasciata)

Known for its resilience and air-purifying qualities, the snake plant is an ideal choice for Filipino homes. It thrives in low light conditions and requires minimal maintenance, making it perfect for busy urban dwellers. Additionally, its striking upright leaves add a touch of elegance to any room.

“[It is] very resilient and low maintenance. Great for people who don’t have a lot of time on their hands but would still like to go into plants,” said Lance, who has been into gardening for the past three years. He started with orchids and herbs in early 2022 before transitioning to other ornamental houseplants in early 2023.

Peace lily (Spathiphyllum)

With its glossy green foliage and delicate white flowers, the peace lily is a popular choice for indoor gardens in the Philippines. It not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your home but also helps improve indoor air quality by removing toxins like formaldehyde and benzene.

“Peace lillies, I think, are natural statement pieces in themselves. They look very grand because of their long textured leaves that crowns on all sides. My favorite would be the sensation albo and delhi neon,” Lance said.

Philodendron

Philodendrons come in various shapes and sizes, making them versatile options for indoor decoration. Whether you prefer the heart-shaped leaves of the Philodendron Brasil or the classic vine-like foliage of the Philodendron scandens, these plants thrive in the warm and humid climate of the Philippines.

“Philodendrons kay very wide array na family. But if you want to talk about how beautiful foliage can get. Hands down they win in this category,” Lance said.

“They have a pallete of colors that I don’t even see anywhere else. And how mutransition pa iya colors kung new leaf sya to finally a mature one. Ang texture kay exotic kaayo, velvety, leathery, you name it. Ang veining sa foliage, very intricate.”

Money plant (Epipremnum Aureum)

In Filipino culture, the money plant, more commonly called pothos, is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the household. Apart from its symbolic significance, this trailing vine is easy to care for and can adapt to different light conditions, making it suitable for homes with varying levels of natural light.

“Pothos are natural climbers. If given the chance to climb like say on a tree, a wall or even a book shelf, their leaves will grow bigger and bigger. But some prefer to hang them and let it trail down. This way their leaves remain small and cute,” says Lance.

Fiddle leaf fig (Ficus Lyrata)

Characterized by its large, violin-shaped leaves, the fiddle leaf fig is a statement plant that adds a touch of drama to any room. While it requires bright, indirect light and regular watering, it can thrive indoors with proper care, making it a favorite among plant enthusiasts in the Philippines.

“They look very nice with their bowl like and ruffled texture foliage but hey can grow really tall really fast. So you have to plan ahead if the space allows it,” Lance says.

ZZ plant (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia)

If you’re looking for a low-maintenance plant that can withstand neglect, the ZZ plant is the perfect choice. Its waxy, dark green leaves can tolerate low light and infrequent watering, making it an excellent option for busy individuals or those new to plant care.

“Zz plant or also know as the original ‘welcome plant.’ Very resilient and easy to take care of. Can do well in low light condition. Personally, I love how the Zz unfurls. Very unique and amazing,” said Lance.

Bringing the beauty of nature indoors not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your home but also contributes to a healthier and more vibrant living environment.

Whether you prefer low-maintenance plants like the snake plant and ZZ plant or statement plants like the fiddle leaf fig and peace lily, there are plenty of options to choose from for your home.

So go ahead, greenify your living spaces and enjoy the myriad benefits that indoor plants have to offer.

Happy Plant Appreciation Day!

**Special thanks to Lance, our plantito who shared with us his insights about plants. He says he is kinda shy to reveal his real name because “1 year pa gyud ko technically sa house plants. Daghan pa gyud kaayo mas maayo compared sa ako.” But believe us when we say he has a lot of beautiful plants in his garden. “Some are born with ‘green thumbs’ but I had to work and continue to work for mine. I’m so sorry to all the plants that had to experience this first hand but I’m happy that I’m getting better at it. I guess it’s that challenge and that I still have so much to learn that keeps me interested in plants. Also, it gives a very nice feeling whenever you see your plants happy and healthy,” he says.