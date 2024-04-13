4 nabbed in Nueva Vizcaya for stealing pot of pork adobo

MANILA, Philippines — Four persons, including three minors, were arrested by police in Nueva Vizcaya for allegedly stealing a pot of pork adobo.

The incident occurred at a restaurant in Purok-1, Barangay Baretbet, Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya.

The municipality’s police station identified one of the suspects as Jeffrylle Lucero, 19, while the identities of the three other suspects were withheld because they were minors ages 16 to 17.

Bagabag Police Station said the suspects’ family and guardians surrendered them to authorities after a CCTV recording of the incident went viral on social media.

“The stolen pot was recovered and is already empty,” the spot report also read.

Based on the station’s initial investigation, the owner of the restaurant narrated that the four were on board two motorcycles when one of them ran towards the front table and grabbed the pot filled with pork adobo before fleeing.

Upon the surrender of the suspects by their families, the four were turned in to Bagabag Police Station for documentation.

Meanwhile, the three minors were also immediately turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

