Buytrago, Varga clinch semis spot in FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s James Buytrago and his partner Rancel Varga stunned Japan’s Yusuke Ishijima and Kensuke Shoji with a 21-15, 26-24 victory in the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures held in Nuvali Sand Courts in Santa Rosa, Laguna, on Saturday, April 13.

Buytrago, a Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) bronze medalist, and Varga advanced to the semifinals after their impressive victory.

The 25-year-old Buytrago said he felt blessed after their win and dedicated it to the flag. Buytrago is from Bantayan Island while Varga is from Mandaue City.

“Blessed to win,” Buytrago said. “For flag and country, and to celebrate my friend’s birthday,” he added.

The tandem will face Latvia’s Toms Liepa and Ernests Puskundzis in the semifinals of the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures.

Huge advantage

Buytrago and Varga have a huge advantage over the Latvians who they defeated 21-10, 22-20 in pool play last week.

Liepa and Puskundzis earned their semifinal berth by beating Tomas Semerad and Adam Miroslav Stocek of the Czech Republic, 21-18, 24-22.

On the other hand, Turkey’s Hasan Huseyin Mermer and Kurt Sacit won over Germany’s Philipp Huster and Bennet Poniewaz, 21-19, 11-21, 19-17 in their game in the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures.

Also, Krystof Jan Oliva and Vaclav Kurka of the Czech Republic edged Robin Sowa and Maximilian Just, 23-21, 23-25, 15-13, to complete the semifinal cast.

Meanwhile, Gen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda were eliminated from the tournament after they lost to the Kiwi pair of Katie Sadlier and Meile Rose Green, 21-18, 16-21, 15-12, in the women’s division.

Eslapor and Orillaneda will still play for the final rankings of the women’s division.

